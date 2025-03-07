New advice for GPs on their equality duties

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) yesterday published a new advice note to help General Practices in England and Wales embed equality considerations in the NHS services they provide. It includes advice on guarding against digital exclusion.

Every public sector healthcare provider has a duty to ensure that its policies do not lead to unlawful discrimination and promote equality of opportunity and good relations. However, there are risks that digitalisation can make essential services more difficult to access for some patients, with adverse consequences for their health.

Examples of steps GPs could take to comply with the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED) include:

setting up a disabled patients’ user group to find out their views about a proposed online consultation system.

gathering evidence about the experience of patients who share a protected characteristic to understand their needs.

creating equality impact assessments to ensure policies or processes do not present barriers to participation or disadvantage any protected groups.

The EHRC’s advice note will support GPs to ensure they are taking the necessary measures to prevent digital exclusion and fulfil their PSED obligations.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: