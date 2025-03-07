Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Printable version
New advice for GPs on their equality duties
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) yesterday published a new advice note to help General Practices in England and Wales embed equality considerations in the NHS services they provide. It includes advice on guarding against digital exclusion.
Every public sector healthcare provider has a duty to ensure that its policies do not lead to unlawful discrimination and promote equality of opportunity and good relations. However, there are risks that digitalisation can make essential services more difficult to access for some patients, with adverse consequences for their health.
Examples of steps GPs could take to comply with the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED) include:
- setting up a disabled patients’ user group to find out their views about a proposed online consultation system.
- gathering evidence about the experience of patients who share a protected characteristic to understand their needs.
- creating equality impact assessments to ensure policies or processes do not present barriers to participation or disadvantage any protected groups.
The EHRC’s advice note will support GPs to ensure they are taking the necessary measures to prevent digital exclusion and fulfil their PSED obligations.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
“NHS General Practices provide vital services to the communities they serve. It is concerning that recent reports from regulators show digitalisation can prevent some patients from seeking help when they need it most.
“All GP practices offering NHS services in England and Wales are required to comply with the Public Sector Equality Duty. Digitalisation can increase service quality and efficiency of services, but not everyone will be able to access them. Practices must act to identify and address barriers which might otherwise stop certain groups accessing essential services.
“Part of our role as Britain’s equality regulator is to enforce the Public Sector Equality Duty. The advice we published today will help GPs to understand the potential impact of their policies on people with protected characteristics and make decisions about the service they provide with their equality obligations in mind. Where we find non-compliance with the duty, we will take action.”
In order that GP surgeries deliver good, inclusive care, the EHRC’s advice note makes clear that digital services must be easily accessible, with alternative routes also available.
Research shows that delivering services online can disadvantage certain groups more than others. Older and disabled people, some ethnic minority groups, those with limited English, or those from disadvantaged areas are all more likely to have difficulties using online systems.
Around 3.9 million people over 65 in Britain do not use the internet at home, compared with just 320,000 of those aged 35 to 44. Younger groups can also be affected with one in five users 35 to 44 describing themselves as ‘narrow users’.
As Britain’s equality regulator, the EHRC has produced advice to support GPs to prevent unlawful discrimination against these groups and ensure real benefits are delivered for communities across Britain.
Read the advice note: How the PSED applies to GP practices
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/media-centre/news/new-advice-gps-their-equality-duties
