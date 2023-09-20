Welsh Government
|Printable version
New advice for schools about vaping
Today, Public Health Wales has published new guidance for secondary schools to tackle vaping.
The guidance sets out details of vaping use among young people in Wales and actions schools can take to address vaping.
Figures from the School Health Research Network show that 20% of young people from year 7 to year 11 say they’ve tried vaping, with 5% of secondary school pupils in Wales vaping at least once a week.
Health and Well-being is a mandatory part of the new Curriculum for Wales, and the guidance provides opportunities to introduce learning about vaping and vaping devices. This should be delivered as part of broader substance misuse education.
The guidance also includes advice for schools to expand their smoking and behaviour policies to address the rise in vaping. Schools are encouraged to develop this with learners, staff and their wider school community.
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said:
No one under 18 should be vaping. Schools are telling us this is a real issue, whether it's because of peer pressure, colourful marketing targeted at children or a lack of understanding of the potential health risks. I hope this new guidance will help pupils understand the impact of vaping so they can make the right decisions.
"Our new curriculum gives teachers the flexibility to adapt their lessons to suit issues and challenges facing their pupils this should include learning about the health and well-being impacts of vaping. All secondary schools are now teaching this curriculum to years 7 and 8, and this resource will support all secondary school pupils.
The Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle said:
Vapes have no place in the hands of children and young people and supporting people to have a smoke-free childhood is a priority.
“Giving our young people the tools they need to stay healthy is an important way we can help them to improve their health and wellbeing. This guidance will help schools to highlight the health risks of vaping and support young people who may be addicted and wish to stop.
Dr Julie Bishop, Director of Health Improvement at Public Health Wales, said:
Our work with the multi-agency incident response group has highlighted significant new challenges that our education settings are experiencing when responding to vaping among young people in Wales. We hope this comprehensive guidance will provide the first step in supporting education staff in addressing this growing issue.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-advice-schools-about-vaping
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Basic Income pilot scheme supports care leaver towards her ambition of becoming a paramedic20/09/2023 09:05:00
A young person enrolled in the Welsh Government’s pioneering Basic Income pilot has praised the scheme in supporting her ambition to become a paramedic.
Changes to cell and tissue donation to be introduced in Wales19/09/2023 16:05:00
As part of a four-nation agreement, the Welsh Government has announced that restrictions preventing some LGBTQ+ people from donating tissue, surgical bone and stem cells will be lifted in Wales.
Plans for modern, more representative Senedd published19/09/2023 14:05:00
Once-in-a-generation reforms to make the Senedd more modern and effective were yesterday published by the Welsh Government as part of the Co-operation Agreement with Plaid Cymru.
Metastatic breast cancer campaigner meets Health Minister to discuss improvement in services19/09/2023 12:15:00
Campaigner Tassia Haines has been praised by the Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, for her efforts to improve services for metastatic breast cancer in Wales.
Children across Wales welcome new 20s speed limit on walk to school19/09/2023 11:05:00
There was a different look and feel for children on their trips to school this morning following the introduction of the new 20 mph speed limit.
Persistent pain no match for Paralympic dressage horse rider19/09/2023 09:05:00
A Paralympic dressage horse rider, who has overcome persistent pain to fulfil her dreams, has praised the launch of revised guidance by the Welsh Government to improve outcomes and experiences for people suffering from chronic pain.
Minister welcomes plan to ban American Bully XL after call for action18/09/2023 12:15:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has welcomed the UK Government’s announcement that it is to ban the American Bully XL by the end of the year.
Welsh Government marks 60th anniversary of 16th Street Baptist Church bombing and reaffirms historic friendship between Wales and Birmingham, Alabama15/09/2023 14:05:00
Welsh Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething is visiting Birmingham, Alabama to mark 60 years since the racist bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church which killed four black girls, and to reaffirm the historic relationship between Wales and Birmingham through a new international friendship pact.
Welsh Revenue Authority raises over £400 million in tax revenue for Wales14/09/2023 16:05:00
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today (14 September) published its Annual Report and Accounts 2022 to 2023, reporting a total of more than £400 million raised from Land Transaction Tax (LTT) and Landfill Disposals Tax (LDT) transactions.
Wales in the USA, growing together for ambitious economic futures14/09/2023 12:15:00
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething will today begin a series of talks with business leaders, trade experts and entrepreneurs in Atlanta and Birmingham (Alabama) to discuss how US economic policy is creating growth in places in need of investment and support.