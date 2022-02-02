New agreement to ensure supplies of CO2

The carbon dioxide industry has come to an agreement to ensure UK businesses have access to a sustainable supply of CO2.

The carbon dioxide (CO2) industry has come to an agreement to ensure UK businesses have access to a sustainable supply of CO2 – an essential component of the national economy.

The deal will enable CF Fertilisers’ Billingham plant to continue to operate while global gas prices remain high. It means key sectors, including food processing and nuclear power, are ensured supplies of CO2.

The government welcomes industry’s agreement which is in the best interests of businesses.

In September 2021, the government provided limited financial support for CF Fertilisers’ operating costs for 3 weeks. Industry then came to an agreement in October without taxpayer support to ensure CF Fertilisers on Teesside could continue to operate for 3 months.

In the longer term, the government would like to see the market take measures to improve resilience, and we are engaging on ways this could happen.