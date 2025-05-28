New agreement to strengthen Scottish and Ukrainian business ties

Supporting the recovery and rebuilding of Ukraine.

Angus Robertson has welcomed a new agreement which will strengthen business links between Scotland and Ukraine and support the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Scottish Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commits the two governments to strengthening trade and investment links through information exchange and practical support for businesses working in both countries.

Total trade in goods between Scotland and Ukraine was worth £38.4 million in 2024. A number of Scottish companies are supporting Ukraine’s efforts to rebuild, including Coatbridge-based Cairnhill Structures Ltd which has supplied fabricated steel to rebuild two bridges in Kyiv destroyed during the Russian invasion.

The signing took place during a visit to Scotland by a delegation of more than 60 Ukrainian mayors and business representatives.

External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson said:

“Scotland is deeply committed to supporting Ukraine, whose men, women and children are putting their lives, their freedom and their prosperity on the line to defend their country - and all of our democracies.

“The Memorandum of Understanding we have signed today will strengthen the trade and investment relationship between Scotland and Ukraine, helping businesses in both countries to grow through the exchange of ideas, knowledge and practical support for businesses working in-country.

“We want to learn from each other to make the most of our combined strengths, from e-commerce, to green energy technologies and innovation in agrifood. Scotland stands ready to support Ukraine to recover and rebuild from the damage caused by Russia’s barbaric aggression. We will work with the UK Government and our international partners in support of Ukraine’s long-term future, her sovereignty and social and economic prosperity.”

The Consul of Ukraine in Edinburgh Andrii Madzianovskyi, who signed the agreement on behalf of the Ukrainian Government, said:

“For Ukraine, this partnership opens new avenues for investment, technology exchange, and access to high-value markets. For Scotland, it provides opportunities to expand its business presence in Eastern Europe, diversify partnerships, and support Ukraine’s recovery and growth.

“We wish to see increased bilateral trade and joint business projects as well as stronger business networks and institutional ties. There will be promotion of innovation, sustainable development, and entrepreneurship and enhanced mutual trust and international cooperation.

“This agreement signals a commitment to long-term collaboration and mutual prosperity.”

Background

The Re-Birth Ukraine delegation of 60 people is made up of Mayors and business leaders from across Ukraine.

The Memorandum of Understanding is supported by the UK Government as part of the UK-Ukraine 100 year partnership.