New agreement to support digital transformation requirements across health and care goes live

CCS launches a new digital service agreement to give public sector customers access to more suppliers with the capabilities and skills to support their health and care requirements

Strategic procurement of effective and efficient digital solutions is essential in supporting the provision of healthcare services and providing faster, safer and more convenient patient care.

The new Digital Capability for Health 2 [RM6345] agreement will offer customers an agile approach to procuring all their Digital, Data and Technology (DDaT) requirements, across an increased range of specialist suppliers. The service roles in scope covered within the new agreement have been updated to align with the new Government Digital and Data Profession Capability Framework, which was launched with the aim of bringing together the growing number of digital and tech specialists working in government to improve public services in the long-term.

CCS worked closely with NHS England, as a key stakeholder, and engaged with the supplier market to develop the agreement, which is similar in the scope of services included to the previous iteration – Digital Capability for Health [RM6221] – which expires in July 2025. The new agreement will have an increased pool of evaluated suppliers, with the appropriate capability and skills to support health and care programmes. Maximum day rates for each role have been included, this will allow customers to achieve further cost reductions and increase value for money through increased competition.

Made up of a single lot to simplify the procurement process, it will support a variety of customer needs across 5 service provisions to enable them to use digital technology more efficiently and support implementation of large scale transformation programmes. The agreement will support the on-going digitisation and modernisation of the NHS digital infrastructure and support the Government’s plans for the NHS. It is just one of a number of agreements from CCS designed to help public sector customers tackle the issues and challenges involved in procuring technology solutions.

Digital Capability for Health 2 will run for 3 years with the possibility of extending by a further 12 months. Call-off contract durations can be 3+1+1 years across all 5 service provisions included in the Lot.

Philip Orumwense, Commercial Director and Chief Technology Procurement Officer, Crown Commercial Service says:

Through harnessing the power of technology to improve digital capability we have the potential to transform our public services. This new framework will support the missions of the government and the NHS as they continue to optimise the use and deployment of digital capability to innovate and drive digital outcomes. It is yet another example of how CCS is helping the health sector to continue on its digital transformation journey and help get the NHS back on its feet.

Robert McMillan, Lead for Digital Data and Technology Category in NHS England Commercial Directorate says:

The Digital Capability for Health 2 agreement will build on the success of the previous iteration, further diversifying our supplier ecosystem and increasing opportunity for innovation and improved value for money. We look forward to working with our supplier partners over the coming years to deliver improvements to the NHS.

Innovations and benefits

an increased evaluated pool of suppliers, with the right capability to support public sector organisations find suppliers who can create and maintain digital services for health and care

the new agreement aims to make it easier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) suppliers to work with buyers by providing subcontractor opportunities

public sector contracting terms and conditions create an easier, more flexible route to market, tailorable to customers’ specific operational needs as part of the buyer ITT process and the use of Statements of Work.

Lotting structure

The lots will comprise:

Lot 1: Digital Capability for Health

Find out more

To find out more about the Digital Capability for Health 2 framework visit the agreement webpage or contact the CCS Service Desk at info@crowncommercial.gov.uk or 0345 410 2222.

Don’t forget, you can find a full list of all the commercial agreements we offer, alongside details of how we can help you build policy considerations into your procurement, in our interactive digital brochure.