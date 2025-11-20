New AI tools could help save lives by spotting warning signs of bowel cancer earlier

Five smart technologies that act as a "second pair of eyes" during bowel examinations have been conditionally recommended by NICE for NHS use, potentially helping doctors spot harmful growths that could turn into cancer.

Patients having a colonoscopy – a camera test to look inside the bowel – could benefit from cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) tech that helps doctors spot small growths called polyps more easily. Some of these polyps can turn into bowel cancer if not found and removed early.

NICE's independent advisory committee has said five AI technologies can be used in the NHS whilst more evidence is collected over the next four years to understand their full benefits.

These AI tools watch the live camera feed during a colonoscopy and have learned to spot polyps by studying thousands of images. When the software thinks it sees a polyp, it alerts the doctor to the area of concern. It's like having an extra pair of eyes looking out for anything that might be easy to miss.

The doctor stays in complete control and makes all the decisions – whether something really is a polyp, whether it needs removing, and what to do next. The whole process fits into the normal colonoscopy and usually adds just a minute or two to the appointment.

The five technologies are:

CAD EYE

ENDO-AID

EndoScreener

GI Genius

MAGENTIQ-COLO

Bowel cancer is the UK's fourth most common cancer, affecting over 42,000 people each year. Catching it early makes a huge difference – 9 out of 10 people survive when it's found at the earliest stage. Finding and removing polyps before they become cancerous is one of the best ways to prevent bowel cancer.

These AI technologies work like a helpful assistant during bowel examinations, flagging up areas that doctors might want to take a second look at. By helping to spot more polyps, these tools could potentially save lives by catching problems before they develop into cancer.

Dr Anastasia Chalkidou, HealthTech programme director at NICE

Dr Chalkidou added: “We're allowing these technologies to be used now because they show real promise, whilst we gather the detailed evidence, we need to understand their long-term impact on preventing cancer."

The committee saw clear evidence that these AI tools can help doctors find more polyps during bowel examinations. However, we need more information to fully understand how this translates into preventing cancer and saving lives in the long run.

Professor Neil Hawkins, vice chair of the NICE diagnostics advisory committee

Professor Hawkins added: “That's why we're recommending they can be used whilst companies collect more detailed evidence. It's vital to remember that AI supports doctors' expertise – it doesn't replace their skill and judgement in caring for patients."

Supporting the government's mission to fight bowel cancer

This guidance supports the government's commitment to transforming cancer care and getting diagnoses faster. The government's 10 Year Health Plan is focused on shifting care closer to home and using the latest technology to improve patient outcomes.

The government is backing groundbreaking research to detect bowel cancer earlier and more effectively. Recent investments include £2.4 million for an AI blood test that can spot cancer with over 99% accuracy, making diagnosis quicker, less invasive and cheaper.

Health Innovation Minister Dr Zubir Ahmed said: “When I started out in the NHS 20 years ago, I never imagined this sort of healthcare could be possible.

“It is so exciting to be able to harness this technology to ensure patients have their cancers spotted early – in some cases before they’ve had a chance to develop – and arm our NHS with rigorously tested and evidenced clinical AI tools.

“Our 10 Year Health Plan will ensure patients get the care they need and make the NHS the most AI-enabled healthcare system in the world, as we shift from analogue to digital and sickness to prevention.”

Professor Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer at NHS England, said: “AI technologies are a really exciting step forward for patients, giving our clinicians an extra tool to spot problems like harmful growths sooner when they’re far easier to remove and prevent cancers from developing.

"We’re committed to bringing innovative technology into frontline care quickly and safely as part of the NHS’s move from analogue to digital, and this is a perfect example of that. I am looking forward to seeing how this technology works in NHS services, alongside the appropriate clinical oversight – and the benefits it has for patients.”

A consultation on the draft recommendations has now begun. Comments can be submitted until Thursday 11 December 2025.

Read the draft guidance for artificial intelligence software to help detect and characterise colorectal polyps