NHS Wales
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New all-Wales toolkit launched to help employers support breastfeeding in the workplace
A major collaboration between Public Health Wales, Welsh Government, trade unions and employers has resulted in the launch of a new all-Wales toolkit to help employers create workplace environments that support mothers to continue breastfeeding when they return to work after maternity leave.
The All-Wales Breastfeeding in the Workplace Line Managers Toolkit was developed in response to a need identified by the Welsh Partnership Forum, following consideration of evidence highlighting the challenges many mothers face in continuing to breastfeed when returning to work. Recognising the need for a practical and consistent approach across Wales, partners from employers, trade unions, Welsh Government and NHS organisations worked together to develop the toolkit.
Published by Healthy Working Wales to coincide with World Breastfeeding Week and developed together with partners including NHS organisation, trade unions and the third sector, the toolkit provides practical guidance that employers and line managers can use immediately to support breastfeeding employees in the workplace. It includes information on employers’ legal responsibilities, guidance on appropriate facilities for expressing and storing milk, and a Breastfeeding Charter that organisations can adopt to demonstrate their commitment to supporting staff.
The World Health Organization recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, and continued breastfeeding alongside complementary foods for two years and beyond. However, evidence shared with the Welsh Partnership Forum highlighted that women can face a wide range of perceived and actual barriers to continuing breastfeeding when returning to employment.
The development of the toolkit reflects a shared commitment across Wales to creating workplace cultures and environments that protect and promote breastfeeding. It recognises that supporting breastfeeding is not solely a personal or family issue, but one that requires supportive environments across society, including within workplaces.
Supporting employees to continue breastfeeding benefits both families and employers. Evidence suggests that breastfeeding-friendly workplaces can improve staff retention, reduce recruitment and onboarding costs, and contribute to lower levels of sickness absence by supporting the health and wellbeing of mothers and babies.
Rachel Bath, Consultant in Public Health for Public Health Wales, said: “This toolkit is the result of partners across Wales coming together to respond to an identified need. The Welsh Partnership Forum recognised that women can face significant challenges in continuing breastfeeding when they return to work and asked for practical guidance that employers could use.
“The output of this collaborative work is a practical toolkit shaped by the people who will use it, helping organisations create environments that support breastfeeding and give babies the best start in life.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/2026/08/05/new-all-wales-toolkit-launched-to-help-employers-support-breastfeeding-in-the-workplace/
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