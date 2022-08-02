New Ambassadors for the Network

With a brand new strategy this year, we’ve been on the hunt for the centres that can help us shape the new direction of the network. As the network grows and develops, we wanted to make sure centres were at the heart of these changes.

After a rigorous application process we’re really pleased to announce that the four new Ambassador centres are:

Ambassadors will work directly with the Good Things Foundation team and will support us with a number of activities throughout the year, including co-designing and helping us to deliver the new training programme due to be launched in Autumn. Watch out for more to come!

“We are delighted to have been chosen as one of the four Good Things Foundation Network Ambassadors. The values we hold at Starting Point align with the great work being done at Good Things Foundation and I think the skill set we have will be of huge benefit to this project. The whole team at Starting Point are passionate about improving the lives and opportunities for everyone in our local community through learning, community organising, our lending library, the Databank and by building relationships with local partners. Working to widen the reach and benefits to other people is really exciting.”

Mike Howard, Starting Point