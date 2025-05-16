Welsh Government
New ambition for the inclusion and participation of disabled people in Wales
The Welsh Government has launched a consultation on its Disabled People's Rights Plan, setting out a positive ambition for advancing the rights and opportunities of all disabled people across Wales over the next decade.
Based on the Social Model of Disability and guided by the principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of Disabled People, the consultation outlines both immediate actions and long-term outcomes to create lasting change in how society addresses barriers to inclusion.
The plan is based on the work of the Disability Rights Taskforce, which brought together people with lived experience and expertise. It addresses real challenges faced by disabled people in their everyday lives, with thematic working groups focusing on specific areas.
Following the consultation, an External Advisory Board will provide ongoing expertise and oversight as the plan moves into implementation.
The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said:
As a government we are committed to ensuring that disabled people can participate in Welsh society on an equitable basis, free from barriers, and to creating an inclusive and accessible environment for all.
Despite some progress in recent years, disabled people in Wales continue to face significant barriers in everyday life. This 10-year plan represents our commitment to true inclusion and participation.
The Disability Rights Taskforce’s work has extensively shaped this plan, ensuring it's grounded in lived experience. Now we need to hear from as many disabled people and organisations as possible to ensure the final plan delivers meaningful change across Wales.
The 12-week consultation welcomes input from individuals, community groups, businesses and organisations, with particular emphasis on hearing directly from disabled people about their priorities.
The consultation is open until 7 August 2025.
