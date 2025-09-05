New amnesty announced for Italian-made blank firing guns to be surrendered

The move comes after an amnesty this year resulted in nearly 3,000 other readily convertible firearms being handed in.

An amnesty will be held early next year for owners of five models of top-venting blank firearms to be surrendered after tests showed they are illegal.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) and police chiefs, funded by the Home Office, commissioned testing of the Bruni guns earlier this year.

The results showed they were readily convertible with common DIY tools without specialist skills. The move comes after an amnesty was held this year for four types of Turkish blank firers which resulted in almost 3,000 guns being surrendered.

Since 2022, there has been continued evidence of criminal misuse and subsequent recovery of approximately 70 Bruni manufactured imitation firearms that had been criminally converted to fire live ammunition.

All models tested were test fired successfully using improvised ammunition of the sort commonly recovered from crime scenes.

The five models have been shown to be illegal under section 1(6) of the Firearms Act 1982, meaning that they are prohibited firearms under section 5 (1) of the Firearms Act 1968.

Minister for Policing and Crime, Dame Diana Johnson said:

“We’re taking decisive action under our Plan for Change to remove dangerous weapons from our streets.

“I urge anyone in possession of these models to hand them in at police stations and take advantage of the amnesty to avoid facing serious criminal penalties.”

The models are:

8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model 92 blank firing self-loading pistol

8mm PAK Bruni BBM New Police blank firing self-loading pistol

8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model 96 blank firing self-loading pistol

8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model ‘GAP’ blank firing self-loading pistol

.380R (9mmK) PAK Bruni BBM ME Ranger single-action blank firing revolver

Top-venting blank firers (TVBFs) are legal to buy in the UK without a licence by over 18s unless they are readily convertible.

In their original state they have a fully blocked barrel and are designed to discharge only blank cartridges. When discharged, combustion gases vent from the top of the weapon.

TVBFs are sold with at least 50 per cent of their visible surface painted a bright colour but criminals paint them black so they look like an original lethal purpose (OLP) weapon.

Importers and retailers have been informed and instructed to cease trading them. Border Force will seize further importations of the five models.

The amnesty will be held in England and Wales in February 2026, with dates to be confirmed, when owners can hand in the firearms at police stations.

Possession of one of the guns after the amnesty ends could result in a prison sentence of 10 years.

NCA Deputy Director Charles Yates, said:

“Protecting the public from the threat of firearms is a principal priority for the NCA and partners in policing and Border Force.

“That is why we are building on the success of the last amnesty by trying to reduce the threat even further from converted blank firers.

“Firearms crime in the UK is among the lowest in the world, and to maintain that it is vital we work with industry partners to prevent any further access to these easily converted firearms.”

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Metcalfe, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for the Criminal Use of Firearms, said:

“This latest initiative demonstrates how policing at all levels, along with key partners, will continue to pursue risk-reduction activity to minimise the threat from readily-convertible blank-firing weapons.

“The upcoming amnesty in February 2026 will see a collaborative effort across England and Wales to prevent these weapons being used for criminal purposes, with the express aim of keeping the public safe.”