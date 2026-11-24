New analysis suggests vocational and technical qualifications play a key role in widening access to higher education, with learners from disadvantaged backgrounds strongly represented among those progressing to university.

More than a quarter (27%) of NCFE learners accepted into higher education through UCAS had received free school meals, compared with a national figure of 12%, according to figures contained in the education charity’s new Social Impact Report.

The findings also reveal that 59% of NCFE learners applying to higher education through UCAS lived in the two most disadvantaged quintiles in England, based on the Indices of Multiple Deprivation.

This data highlights the role vocational and technical education can play in creating alternative pathways into higher education and improving opportunities for learners from communities facing some of the greatest barriers to progression.

Philip Le Feuvre, Chief Executive of NCFE, said:

"It's not enough to count the learners we reach or qualifications we award. We need to understand the difference learning makes to people’s confidence and choices, their progression into further study and employment, and their lives and communities. "We've set the ambition of reaching one million learners by 2030, but scale alone cannot be our success measure. Growth must be accompanied by stronger evidence that we're improving learners’ choices, experiences, and outcomes, particularly those under-supported."

The findings come at a time when concerns remain about access to higher education for disadvantaged learners. UCAS recently highlighted that the higher education entry rate for applicants receiving free school meals is currently at its lowest level since 2019, identifying widening access for disadvantaged students as a continuing priority.

Alongside the publication of the Milburn Review into opportunity for young people, NCFE's research also found evidence of progression beyond higher education. In an independent survey, 85% of its providers said learners completing NCFE qualifications were well prepared for further learning opportunities, while 79% agreed they had good employment opportunities.

Learners taking part in focus groups also described securing apprenticeships, progressing into new roles, and receiving more job interviews after developing their skills through vocational qualifications. Adult learners returning to education spoke about becoming employable again and rebuilding their confidence and belief in their ability to learn.

The impact of vocational learning is reflected in individual learner experiences. Nonge Bikishoni came back to education with a renewed sense of purpose after years of struggling with undiagnosed ADHD, multiple mental health challenges, and a lack of clear direction. After achieving an NCFE Level 2 qualification and being offered a teaching assistant role, he now plans to progress to Level 3 and ultimately qualify as a teacher.

He said:

"I was apprehensive about coming back into education because of my experiences at school. I enrolled on the Level 2 Support Work in Schools and Colleges and, quite quickly, settled into it. My tutor and peers were so nice and helpful. The course helped give me a different view on education and encouraged me to start volunteering at a primary school and continue my studies."

The findings come amid national concerns about the number of young people disconnected from work and education. NCFE's report finds its qualifications and services have considerable reach among communities experiencing disadvantage, with more than two-thirds of its providers based in the most deprived areas of the UK.

NCFE has also established a place-based team working across six priority devolved regions, collaborating with training providers, strategic and local authorities, Chambers of Commerce, and the Department for Work and Pensions to better align skills provision with local labour-market needs.

The education charity will now use the findings to deepen its understanding of learner progression and outcomes, including examining differences between learner groups and communities and exploring how learners who require additional support can be identified earlier.

To explore the findings further and read the full report, visit our Social Impact Report hub.