New analysis shows Britain’s innovators are boosted by Horizon

Horizon research with UK involvement was more widely cited, as UK celebrates 2 years in Horizon Europe.

New figures show UK research backed by Horizon made bigger academic impact and more ambitious projects reached fruition

Comes as UK marks 2 years in Horizon Europe - the world’s largest research and Innovation programme – with plans to boost joint work with Spain and Germany in the new year

From health to clean energy, science and tech breakthroughs made possible by Horizon Europe and its predecessor are critical to this government’s mission of national renewal

New analysis commissioned by Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and published today (Monday 29 December) shows some of the UK’s brightest minds were more likely to see their research through - and had a bigger impact on their respective fields - when they were backed by the world-leading Horizon R&D programme.

The outcomes from these research projects – from improvements to healthcare like better diabetes management, to new farming techniques to help keep the cost of food down – all underscore the unique value of R&D to the government’s mission of national renewal.

The findings, which look at the UK’s participation in the Horizon 2020 programme (H2020), come as the UK marks the 2nd anniversary of associating to its successor Horizon Europe. As the world’s largest programme of research collaboration, worth £80 billion, the government is determined to maximise the opportunities Horizon Europe offers for UK scientists, researchers and businesses to make their gamechanging ideas a reality.

UK Science Minister Lord Vallance said:

Better Type 1 diabetes care and more productive farming techniques are just some of the breakthroughs made possible by the UK’s past involvement in Horizon. Today, the programme is supporting innovators whose ideas are set to boost economic growth and improve our public services. This new evidence shows why it is so crucial that we support our brilliant scientists, researchers and businesses to seize the opportunities Horizon offers. In 2026 we’ll continue doing just that.

European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation, Katerina Zaharieva said:

2 years ago, the United Kingdom associated to Horizon Europe and this has already led to many fascinating new research projects. We welcome UK researchers in all pillars of Horizon Europe, including the collaborative projects with researchers from across the continent. I saw this fruitful collaboration in action during my visit to the UK last year and hope to see even more next time I come.

The report commissioned by the DSIT, has found that UK researchers secured €7.8 billion in funding through nearly 11,000 projects in H2020, which ran from 2014-2020.

Analysis showed H2020 had a positive effect on the quality of UK publications as measured by citation impact. There was also evidence that, without H2020 funding, projects would have had to be abandoned or changed substantially in terms of scope timeline, and/or location.

Some of the exciting outcomes from the UK’s involvement in H2020 include:

Better management of Type 1 Diabetes by streamlining clinical trials and identifying age-related biomarkers through the INNODIA project, with contributions from UK universities including Cambridge, King’s London, Oxford, Cardiff and Exeter.

The EBOVAC programme advanced understanding of the safety and efficacy of a novel Ebola vaccine through Phase 1, 2 and 3 trials in the EU and Africa, led by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

While the impact of H2020 on previous UK research was positive, there is also good news coming out of the UK’s involvement in Horizon Europe, right now. Earlier this month, the European Research Council (ERC) announced which mid-career researchers would be receiving its Consolidator Grants - with the UK taking the biggest share of any country. Of the 349 grants (totalling €728 million), 65 will go towards UK-led projects.

To capitalise on the benefits of involvement in Horizon, the UK will be launching an international campaign in Spain and Germany in 2026. It will highlight the value a UK partner can bring to a Horizon Europe application, amplifying the strengths of Spanish and German participants to achieve shared goals.

It’s hoped this will build on the wealth of research that British, German and Spanish colleagues have already worked together on through Horizon Europe. One example is the ESCALATE project, developing electric HGVs.

This £19 million (€22 million) effort saw Yorkshire-based Electra Commercial Vehicles work together with Spanish partner Primafrio Corporation S.A. and German partners including RWTH Aachen University, to develop higher-weight vehicles and prove their commercial value to would-be customers, opening up new potential markets in the process.

Spanish and German researchers can find UK partners through the European Commission’s Funding and Tenders portal.

UK researchers can explore funding opportunities and application guidance via the Horizon Hub on Innovate UK .

Notes to editors

Evaluation of UK participation in H2020 report. Commissioned by DSIT to Technopolis, a research and consulting organisation working predominantly for the public sector.