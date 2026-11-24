The Welsh Government is today publishing advice from the Bovine TB Eradication Programme Board and the Technical Advisory Group, alongside its response, as Wales moves to a step change in tackling the disease.

The Welsh Government will take a new and pragmatic approach to TB eradication that is evidence-based and science-led, incorporating the three pillars of cattle, people and wildlife, which reflects our Programme for Government commitment.

Nearly 96% of herds in Wales are now TB free, but on the current trajectory, Wales is unlikely to achieve Officially TB Free status by 2041. Partnership working and sustained effort and action by all needed, towards the common goal of a TB-free Wales.

The Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability has today confirmed that the Welsh Government will start to act on the Board's advice now, while carrying out further work in parallel.

The Minister also confirmed a mass, non-selective, cull of badgers is not being pursued.

The TB Eradication Programme Board’s advice includes priorities that will be taken forward and developed, starting immediately, across the three pillars of cattle, people and wildlife.

Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, said: