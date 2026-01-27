New and upgraded grassroots sport facilities to get the UK active

Nearly 1000 community projects across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland benefitting from new and upgraded grassroots sport facilities.

Boost will improve accessibility and sustainability, through multisport, all-weather pitches, goalposts, floodlights and community hubs - with 50% going to 30% most deprived communities in the UK

Move supports drive to break down barriers to opportunity, give families affordable ways to stay healthy, and deliver an NHS fit for the future

Applications for £85 million of funding to be distributed in 2026/27 across the UK to open

Nearly 1000 community projects across the UK are benefitting from new all-weather pitches, extended playing hours through floodlighting, and modern changing facilities designed to welcome underserved groups like women and girls, in a new boost for grassroots sport facilities by the Government.

991 projects across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have been awarded funding through the Multi-Sport Grassroots Facilities Programme in 2025/26, with more beneficiaries to be announced soon.

These new or refurbished facilities will give families low-cost options to stay active on their doorstep, helping when many are facing cost-of-living pressures. It will also open up opportunities to underserved groups like women and girls. At least half of all funding will go directly to the 30% most deprived communities in the UK.

Sports clubs and organisations will also benefit from new goalposts, fencing and new changing pavilions – all of which help make sites more accessible and sustainable for local communities. To ensure broader participation beyond football, at least 40% of funded projects must have a multi-sport offer. This approach will give more people access to a wider variety of sports and activities, such as rugby, cricket, and basketball.

Full details of all the 991 projects funded through the Multi-Sport Grassroots Facilities Programme in 2025/26 at time of writing to date are attached and available on GOV.UK.

Today, the Government has also announced the allocations for the next £85million investment for 2026/27 for grassroots sports facilities, part of a £400 million boost launched by the Government in June 2025. Applications are now open in England, with Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland to follow.

The announcement was made as Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy visited East Kilbride United Community Sports Club, who received £310,000 across 2024-26 for a new artificial pitch and changing pavilion at Kirktonholme. The upgraded facility now hosts women’s and girls’ teams, school PE lessons, and a walking football programme supporting men’s mental health.

It follows the Government launching the ‘Team Up’ campaign yesterday, which has brought some of the UK’s biggest sport stars, sport governing bodies and charities together to tackle male loneliness using the power of sport through a wide range of initiatives across the country. More details are available on the new Team Up website.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, said:

This is sport delivering for the nation. Every pound we invest in grassroots facilities is a pound that takes pressure off our NHS, supports mental and physical health, and opens doors for new community members to benefit from sport - like women and girls who’ve been shut out for too long. We’re supporting communities that have made do with run-down pitches and crumbling changing rooms for years. This government is turning that around – building the facilities that get people active, bring communities together, and nurture the next generation of sporting talent.

Robert Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation said:

High quality sports facilities are vital. This season we’ve been celebrating 25 years of game changing impact in the grassroots game thanks to £1.3bn of funding from our partners the Premier League, The FA and Government since we started work in 2000. The funding from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, announced today, alongside that of the Premier League and The FA, ensures the Football Foundation can continue to deliver the football and multi-sport facilities that inspire people to play, get healthy and come together. Football in England is evolving and we need to ensure the facilities support its growth. Guided by our Local Plans we systematically deliver where need is greatest and impact is strongest, creating inclusive opportunities for generations to come. The £68.4m will help us support the growth of the women’s and girls’ game, provide the facilities that grassroots organisations need, back our biggest and best clubs and ensure we know about every pitch and how we can best support them. We are excited about the next year, and look forward to working with our funding partners to continue to provide very community with a great place to play.”

Sport England Chief Executive, Simon Hayes said:

Community sport sits at the heart of our society. It brings people together across the UK, helping them to connect, have fun and live healthier lives. But none of that is possible if there aren’t enough pitches and facilities, designed in the right way and located in the right places. We therefore very much welcome today’s announcement and look forward to working with the Government and our partners to ensure as many people as possible from all over the country have the chance to participate.

Through new local sports facilities or critical upgrades to outdated facilities, the funding will deliver:

New 3G grass pitches enabling year-round play regardless of weather

Upgraded changing pavilions with more appropriate changing facilities for women and girls

Floodlighting to extend playing hours into evenings and car parking for better accessibility

New goalposts, fencing and storage facilities to improve safety and access

Priority use time slots for women and girls teams at funded sites

Facilities that can host PE and school activities alongside community use

Sites that support health initiatives and community outreach programmes

The funding is designed to promote health, wellbeing and community cohesion, remove the barriers to physical activity for under-represented groups (such as women and girls, people with disabilities, and ethnic minority communities), and support the Government’s Plan for Change by breaking down barriers to opportunity and delivering an NHS fit for the future.

Today’s announcement is the latest part of a £400 million boost for grassroots sport facilities announced by the Government in June 2025. £98 million was invested in 2025/26. The 2026/27 investment includes £85million and a recently announced £5 million boost for basketball facilities (matched by £5 million from the NBA). Further details on £10million funding for innovative facilities models is due to be set out in the coming months.

Following the Lionesses’ defence of their European title last summer, the Government announced plans to more than double the share of primetime slots dedicated to women’s and girls’ teams. This will happen at facilities that have been funded by the Government, Premier League and The FA’s charity the Football Foundation over the next five years, with a clear long-term target of reaching equal access as demand grows.

2026-27 funding:

Funding breakdown by nation:

England: £68.35 million (delivered through the Football Foundation)

Scotland: £8.14 million (delivered through the Scottish Football Association)

Wales: £5.735 million (delivered through the Cymru Football Foundation)

Northern Ireland: £2.775 million (delivered through the Irish Football Association)

Applications can be submitted on an ongoing basis in England via the Football Foundation.

Application windows will open soon in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, and the relevant FA websites will be updated with more details.

Funding in action for 2025-26:

Scotland – East Kilbride United Community Sports Club

East Kilbride United received a grant of £200,000 towards a new artificial grass pitch in 2024/25, followed by a grant of £110,000 towards a new changing pavilion in 2025/26 for their facilities at Kirktonholme.

The addition of a changing pavilion has enabled greater use of the facility by women and girls teams. The facility is now used for PE school activities, and the club runs a range of health initiatives and community outreach programmes, including a walking football group supporting men’s mental health.

England – Middlesbrough Football Club Foundation, Ben Scott’s Field

The project is receiving £990,248 towards the development of a new World Rugby 22 and FIFA Quality 3G pitch, new changing pavilion with office space, social/community room and kitchen, as well as new access and car parking.

The site offers crucial multi-sport availability, being designed to support rugby, with Guisborough Rugby Club using the site for training as well as hosting the RFU’s T1 Rugby programme, a fun and inclusive, non-contact version of rugby union designed for all ages and abilities.

The site will also boost access for women and girls, being supported by partner club Skelton United, who would have 13 women and girls teams on site by year five.

The Middlesbrough Football Club Foundation will also deliver Premier League Kicks and Wildcats provision to support recreational women and girls activity.

A key aim of the project is to support under-represented groups with programmes to support Mental Health, Disability through team growth and the North Riding FA Ability Counts League, Warm Space (a cost-of-living programme), Match Fit and Team Talk (linked to public health).

England - Academies Enterprise Trust, Lift Tendring School

The project is receiving £1,000,000 towards the development of a 3G pitch.

This project is aimed at improving access for under-represented groups and has a strong women and girls focus, with recreational programmes such as Wildcats and Squad Girls, in addition to the proposed growth of ten new women and girls teams in the next five years.

Sessions are also proposed free of charge through Colchester United Community Trust, as well as mental health provision and walking football.

The new 3G pitch allows football to migrate out of the indoor sports hall providing an opportunity for greater collaboration and usage of other sports such as Pickleball, Badminton, Netball and Basketball which will be possible in the existing indoor space.

Wales – Afan United Project

The project received £315,360 towards a full size artificial grass pitch upgrade and new changing pavilion.

It is a multi-sport flagship project, including rugby and rounders activity.

The site offers a percentage of priority use slots to women and girls.

Northern Ireland – Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Foyle Arena 3G Development project

This project received £200,842 towards a full size artificial grass pitch upgrade.

It is a multi sport flagship project, including Cricket, Rugby, Running, GAA and PE school activity

Derry City FC Women will use this facility as their home facility

