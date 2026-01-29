New and upgraded grassroots sport facilities to get Wales active

64 community projects across Wales are benefitting in a new boost for grassroots sport facilities by the UK Government.

Boost will improve accessibility and sustainability, through multisport, all-weather pitches, goalposts, floodlights and community hubs - with 50% going to 30% most deprived communities in the UK

Move supports drive to break down barriers to opportunity, give families affordable ways to stay healthy, and deliver an NHS fit for the future

Applications for £5 million of funding for Wales to be distributed in 2026/27 to open

64 community projects across Wales are benefitting from new all-weather pitches, extended playing hours through floodlighting, and modern changing facilities designed to welcome underserved groups like women and girls, in a new boost for grassroots sport facilities by the Government.

The projects across the country have been awarded funding through the Multi-Sport Grassroots Facilities Programme in 2025/26, with more beneficiaries to be announced soon.

These new or refurbished facilities will give families low-cost options to stay active on their doorstep, helping when many are facing cost-of-living pressures. It will also open up opportunities to underserved groups like women and girls. At least half of all funding will go directly to the 30% most deprived communities in the UK.

Sports clubs and organisations will also benefit from new goalposts, fencing and new changing pavilions – all of which help make sites more accessible and sustainable for local communities. To ensure broader participation beyond football, at least 40% of funded projects must have a multi-sport offer. This approach will give more people access to a wider variety of sports and activities, such as rugby, cricket, and basketball.

Full details of all the 991 UK projects funded through the Multi-Sport Grassroots Facilities Programme in 2025/26 at time of writing to date are attached and available on GOV.UK.

Today, the Government has also announced the allocations for the next £5.735 Wales investment for 2026/27 for grassroots sports facilities, part of a £400 million boost launched by the Government in June 2025. Applications will open in Scotland soon.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

Grassroots sport is at the heart of communities throughout Wales, providing opportunities for children and adults and also bringing significant health and social benefits. From Rhondda to Wrexham the UK Government has invested in dozens of new facilities to help local clubs with their fantastic work in communities and in developing the next generation of young sportspeople. I encourage many more to apply for the new funding we have made available.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, said:

This is sport delivering for the nation. Every pound we invest in grassroots facilities is a pound that takes pressure off our NHS, supports mental and physical health, and opens doors for new community members to benefit from sport - like women and girls who’ve been shut out for too long. We’re supporting communities that have made do with run-down pitches and crumbling changing rooms for years. This government is turning that around – building the facilities that get people active, bring communities together, and nurture the next generation of sporting talent.

CEO of Football Association of Wales Noel Money said:

We’re delighted to share details of the projects that have been supported this year alongside additional funding awarded that will enable the development of new facilities. We look forward to working with UK Government and partners to deliver quality and impactful facilities in targeted communities across Wales.

Director of Cymru Football Foundation Aled Lewis said:

Through new local sports facilities or critical upgrades to outdated facilities, the funding will deliver:

New 3G grass pitches enabling year-round play regardless of weather

Upgraded changing pavilions with more appropriate changing facilities for women and girls

Floodlighting to extend playing hours into evenings and car parking for better accessibility

New goalposts, fencing and storage facilities to improve safety and access

Priority use time slots for women and girls teams at funded sites

Facilities that can host PE and school activities alongside community use

Sites that support health initiatives and community outreach programmes

The funding is designed to promote health, wellbeing and community cohesion, remove the barriers to physical activity for under-represented groups (such as women and girls, people with disabilities, and ethnic minority communities), and support the Government’s Plan for Change by breaking down barriers to opportunity and delivering an NHS fit for the future.

Today’s announcement is the latest part of a £400 million boost for grassroots sport facilities announced by the Government in June 2025.