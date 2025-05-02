Association for Project Management
|Printable version
New APM data explores the mental wellbeing of the project profession
Almost three quarters of full time project professionals say that their mental wellbeing has been negatively impacted by working on their main project, according to new data from an APM survey.
Ahead of Mental Health awareness week, APM’s quarterly survey explored how different ways of working can affect the mental wellbeing of those in the project profession. Conducted with Censuswide, the survey asked 1000 project professionals across all sectors, levels and age ranges questions about the profession, their role and the future of projects.
Of those who worked full time, 72% agreed with the statement ‘Working on my main project has negatively affected my mental wellbeing’, while only 52% of those who worked part time agreed. Furthermore, of those who agreed with the statement, the most chosen reasons for why this has happened were ‘This project is impacting my home life and personal relationships’ (31%) and ‘My work-life balance is suffering due to this project’ (39%). These responses suggest that full time workers are more likely to experience a negative impact on their mental well being than part time workers. The reasons selected for why highlighting how working on a main project can lead to a decline in work/life balance and disruptions to personal relationships. The results of this data underscore the importance for employers to encourage a healthy work/life balance and support employee mental wellbeing.
Respondents were also asked ‘In what ways, if any, does your workplace support the mental health and wellbeing of its employees?’. The most chosen responses were ‘Encourages flexible working’ and ‘Monitors employee workloads’, both at 41%. This indicates that these measures are effective in mitigating stress and promoting a healthier work/life balance for people working on long projects, making them vital methods for employers to support employee mental wellbeing.
Long term comparisons
Comparing the data to a previous edition of the same quarterly survey conducted in 2023 reveals some interesting long-term trends. Like the 2025 edition, the most chosen response for ‘If you agree, why has working on your main project negatively affected your mental wellbeing?’ was ‘This project is impacting my home life and personal relationships’. However, looking closer at the data reveals that there has been a drop in the percentage of professionals who feel this way. In 2023, 36% selected this response, meaning there has been a six percent drop in 2025, suggesting that less project professionals are feeling this way. Furthermore, the top responses for the 2023 ‘In what ways, if any, does your workplace support the mental health and wellbeing of its employees?’ question were also ‘encourages flexible working’ (38%) and ‘Monitors employee workloads’ (34%). These percentages were much lower than in 2025, indicating that employers are increasingly using these ways to address employee’s mental wellbeing.
Caroline Brooks, People and Culture Manager for APM, recently said:
“Supporting positive mental wellbeing in the workplace is both a moral obligation and a business imperative. As we move towards a workforce that spans six generations, with diverse backgrounds, needs, and challenges, making mental health a strategic priority is essential. A culture that normalises mental health conversations, promotes psychological safety, and tailors support for different demographics not only fosters compassion and trust but also drives innovation, learning, and sustainable performance.
“With 1 in 6 employees experiencing common mental health issues (Mind) and Gen Z reporting unprecedented levels of burnout and stress (Vitality study), organisations that actively invest in wellbeing, through initiatives like flexible working, mental health first aiders, Employee Resource Groups (ERG), and a focus on everyday learning and feedback, will build more resilient, engaged, and high-performing teams. Prioritising mental health is simply the right thing to do, and its key to thriving in an increasingly complex and competitive world.”
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/new-apm-data-explores-the-mental-wellbeing-of-the-project-profession/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
APM welcomes Becky Wood as new CEO of the National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority17/04/2025 13:20:00
The National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority (NISTA) has announced the appointment of Becky Wood as its new Chief Executive Officer.
APM Body of Knowledge 8th edition now available10/04/2025 13:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has launched the highly anticipated APM Body of Knowledge 8th edition, its flagship resource that supports those working in or alongside the profession and provides valuable insights into the framework and methods of contemporary project management.
Have your say on how delivery of national infrastructure projects can be improved - All-Party Parliamentary Group for Project Delivery01/04/2025 10:20:00
The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Project Delivery has launched its inaugural inquiry, aiming to enhance the delivery of major national infrastructure projects in the UK.
APM Corporate Members benefit from exclusive events25/03/2025 10:20:00
Corporate Members of Association for Project Management (APM) are benefiting from new insights and knowledge-share opportunities on issues and trends affecting the project profession, thanks to a series of exclusive events.
How brand power can unlock potential for projects that benefit society21/03/2025 09:25:00
Project professionals who want to do more to benefit society may find that working with well-known brands presents opportunities for doing so. Whether the brand in question is an employer, a client or a corporate partner, brand recognition can open doors for new ways to help people and support communities.
Creating the Construction Value Toolkit webinar18/03/2025 13:20:00
In this webinar presented on Tuesday 18 March, Ellie Jenkins shared her experience leading the development of the Construction Innovation Hub’s Value Toolkit.
Crossing the assault course: Seeing the pitfalls before you fall into them webinar12/03/2025 10:20:00
Crossing the assault course: Seeing the pitfalls before you fall into them webinar.
New APM book highlights the importance of leadership in project controls07/03/2025 09:15:00
Understanding leadership in project controls and adapting leadership style to a given situation is crucial to ensuring projects are delivered as well as possible, a new book published by Association for Project Management (APM) asserts.
Essentials of a Good PMO04/03/2025 10:20:00
The SWWE Regional Network were very pleased to welcome Aalok Sonawala, Head of PMO, National Programmes, Rider Levett Bucknall on 26 February, to BAWA for our first face to face event of 2025. Aalok is a member of APM’s Thames Valley Regional Network and also speaks to members of APM’s PMO Interest Network, which aims to facilitate collaboration and learning, offer unbiased advice and guidance.