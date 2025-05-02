New APM data explores the mental wellbeing of the project profession

Almost three quarters of full time project professionals say that their mental wellbeing has been negatively impacted by working on their main project, according to new data from an APM survey.

Ahead of Mental Health awareness week, APM’s quarterly survey explored how different ways of working can affect the mental wellbeing of those in the project profession. Conducted with Censuswide, the survey asked 1000 project professionals across all sectors, levels and age ranges questions about the profession, their role and the future of projects.

Of those who worked full time, 72% agreed with the statement ‘Working on my main project has negatively affected my mental wellbeing’, while only 52% of those who worked part time agreed. Furthermore, of those who agreed with the statement, the most chosen reasons for why this has happened were ‘This project is impacting my home life and personal relationships’ (31%) and ‘My work-life balance is suffering due to this project’ (39%). These responses suggest that full time workers are more likely to experience a negative impact on their mental well being than part time workers. The reasons selected for why highlighting how working on a main project can lead to a decline in work/life balance and disruptions to personal relationships. The results of this data underscore the importance for employers to encourage a healthy work/life balance and support employee mental wellbeing.

Respondents were also asked ‘In what ways, if any, does your workplace support the mental health and wellbeing of its employees?’. The most chosen responses were ‘Encourages flexible working’ and ‘Monitors employee workloads’, both at 41%. This indicates that these measures are effective in mitigating stress and promoting a healthier work/life balance for people working on long projects, making them vital methods for employers to support employee mental wellbeing.

Long term comparisons

Comparing the data to a previous edition of the same quarterly survey conducted in 2023 reveals some interesting long-term trends. Like the 2025 edition, the most chosen response for ‘If you agree, why has working on your main project negatively affected your mental wellbeing?’ was ‘This project is impacting my home life and personal relationships’. However, looking closer at the data reveals that there has been a drop in the percentage of professionals who feel this way. In 2023, 36% selected this response, meaning there has been a six percent drop in 2025, suggesting that less project professionals are feeling this way. Furthermore, the top responses for the 2023 ‘In what ways, if any, does your workplace support the mental health and wellbeing of its employees?’ question were also ‘encourages flexible working’ (38%) and ‘Monitors employee workloads’ (34%). These percentages were much lower than in 2025, indicating that employers are increasingly using these ways to address employee’s mental wellbeing.

Caroline Brooks, People and Culture Manager for APM, recently said: