New app puts Welsh-language live music in your pocket
A popular online platform for Welsh-language live music is expanding, with the launch of a new Awni? mobile app.
First launched as a website in January 2025, Awni? (meaning ‘Shall we go?’) brought together Welsh-language and bilingual gigs on one interactive map for the first time. Developed with Welsh Government support and in partnership with Sain Records, the site has already attracted over 35,000 visits, more than 17,000 users, and is widely used by artists, promoters and venues to promote upcoming shows.
Now, the new app builds on that success, putting Welsh-language gigs directly into people’s pockets.
Users can follow their favourite artists, see which events are trending nearby and receive alerts about new announcements and ticket releases. The aim is to make it easier to discover live Welsh-language music and turn interest into attendance.
Founded by siblings Jona and Martha Owen from y Felinheli, the project grew from their own experience of missing gigs because information was scattered across social media.
Martha Owen said:
We kept hearing the same thing - ‘I didn’t know that gig was happening.’ The website showed there was real demand for one clear place to find Welsh-language events. The app is the natural next step, making it even easier for people to discover gigs and support their local venues.
Welsh-language music continues to reach new audiences at home and internationally, while live music venues remain central to communities across Wales.
Last month, the Welsh Government announced that around 4,400 hospitality businesses, including live music venues, will be eligible for 15% relief on their rates bills to help with rising costs and changing consumer habits.
The Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford, said:
Cymraeg belongs to us all, and everyone should have the chance to use it and enjoy Welsh-language culture. I’m proud to support the Awni? app, which makes it easier to discover the vibrancy of the Welsh-language music scene.
The new Awni? app, developed by Carmarthen-based digital company Moilin, is free to download on both iOS and Android devices.
