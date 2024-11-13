New applications for 60+ London Oyster Photocard applications now being accepted by TfL

Photocard applications are now being accepted for 60+ London residents, as well as 18+ Students, Apprentices and 18-25 Care Leavers living in London.

Applications for 5-10, 11-15 and 16+ Zip Oyster photocards will reopen shortly, with expired 5-10 and 11-15 Zip Oyster photocards continuing to be accepted on TfL and train operating company services across London where they are normally valid until 31 December 2024

Once customers have successfully applied for a new 60+ London photocard, TfL will advise on how to claim for any additional travel costs incurred while the photocard website has been unavailable

Transport for London (TfL) is now accepting applications for 60+ London Oyster photocards, 18+ Student Oyster photocards and several other concessions, as it continues to restore services following a recent highly sophisticated cyber security incident.

TfL prioritises the security of its network and customer data, continually monitoring its systems to ensure only those authorised can gain access. On 1 September, TfL identified suspicious activity and took immediate action to secure its network, ensuring all safety critical systems and processes were maintained. TfL has worked closely with the National Crime Agency and the National Cyber Security Centre throughout this process and notified the Information Commissioner's Office.

As part of the measures implemented to deal with the incident, TfL took the difficult decision to temporarily pause new concession photocard applications while it undertook important security checks. While work continues to restore services, TfL has now safely brought back online its concession photocard website and begun to start processing new applications. TfL is working to process all new photocard applications as quickly as possible and has already processed and dispatched more than 13,000 18+ Student photocards since applications reopened.

To ensure that those who are currently being financially impacted by the cyber incident are processed as quickly as possible, TfL is phasing applications for concession photocards. Since last week, customers have been able to submit applications for new 18+ Student, 18-25 Care Leaver and Apprentice Oyster photocards and as of yesterday (Monday 11 November), those applying for new 60+ London Oyster photocards can also submit applications. The postponed yearly address check, which are required for holders of 60+ London Oyster photocards, will start again shortly and TfL will write to customers to confirm when this will begin.

The 60+ London Oyster photocard allows customers who are aged 60 or over and live in a London borough to travel free on bus, Tube, tram, DLR, London Overground, Elizabeth line and most National Rail services within London on weekends, Bank Holidays and after 09:00 Monday to Friday.

In the coming weeks, TfL intends to start accepting new applications for 5-10, 11-15 and 16+ Zip Oyster photocards. Once new photocards have been applied for, where possible, credit remaining on expired Zip photocards can be transferred across to new photocards by contacting TfL customer services. Customers are also advised to keep a record of any fares that they feel should be refunded.

As previously announced, TfL and train operating companies across London continue to accept expired 5-10 and 11-15 Zip Oyster photocards, where they are normally valid, in light of the cyber security incident until 31 December 2024, giving expired Zip photocard holders plenty of time to apply for their new concession photocard. Parents and guardians of those with expired Zip photocards have been emailed to inform them of this, and posters in TfL stations have also been updated. TfL and train operating companies have also informed bus drivers and all gateline staff of this change.

Although refunds are currently not able to be processed by TfL, it intends to refund customers who have paid more for their travel than they should have due to TfL not being able to accept new photocard applications. Once new photocards have been issued, and the refunds are able to be processed, TfL will provide information on how customers can apply for refunds for any additional travel costs incurred due to not being able to apply for a photocard.

Shashi Verma, Chief Technology Officer at TfL yesterday said:

"We're pleased to now reopen applications for those wishing to apply for a 60+ London Oyster photocards, following applications for the 18+, Apprentice and 18-25 Care Leavers or concessions opening last week. We are working hard to reopen applications for 16+ and other Zip photocards as soon as possible. "Following the recent highly sophisticated cyber security incident, we have been working to restore systems which we had to take offline as part of our mitigations. We will continue to work to ensure other photocard applications can start being processed as soon as possible. Once customers have successfully applied for a new Oyster photocard, we will also contact them to advise on how to claim for any additional travel costs incurred while the photocard website has been unavailable."

As well as Oyster photocard applications, TfL continues to restore services following the recent cyber security incident. While most customer-facing services were not affected, there has been some disruption, with customers unable to access their contactless journey history, correct incomplete journeys or apply for service delay refunds. In addition, TfL has not been able to respond to some Santander Cycles customer enquiries, including processing refunds for customers who have been overcharged for using Santander Cycles. Work to restore these systems as quickly as possible is underway, with the issues relating to Santander Cycle due to be resolved imminently. TfL will keep customers up to date as this work progresses.

Photocard applications can be made via https://photocard.tfl.gov.uk/. For the latest information about applying for a new photocard - please visit https://tfl.gov.uk/fares/free-and-discounted-travel/photocard-applications

Notes to Editor’s

The latest information on the ongoing cyber security incident can be found here -https://tfl.gov.uk/campaign/cyber-security-incident

From TfL's investigations so far, there is nothing to suggest that Oyster photocard data has been compromised.

Customers with a 16-25 or 26-30 Railcard can also qualify for 1/3 discounts on pay as you go fares by adding the discount to an Oyster card at any Tube, London Overground and some Elizabeth line stations or at Oyster Ticket Stops across London. Applications for this discount has not been impacted by the recent cyber security incident.

Children with an expired 5-10 or 11-15 Zip card will need to show their expired photocard to staff at the start and end of their journey, or as requested – these accepted on all TfL services, and National Rail services where they normally are until 31 December 2024 - TfL will write to parents and guardians of affected children to let them know when they can submit an application for their next photocard.