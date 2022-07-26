Food Standards Agency
New appointments to the FSA Board
The Food Standards Agency has announced two new appointments to its Board. Hayley Campbell-Gibbons and Dr Justin Varney will serve three years, commencing 1 September 2022.
Hayley Campbell-Gibbons joins the Board bringing her experience of spending 12 years as the chief Horticulture Adviser at the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) and being appointed the youngest ever member of the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) from 2018 to 2021.
Meanwhile, Dr Justin Varney is Director of Public Health at Birmingham City Council since 2019, and previously worked as a National Strategic Advisor at Public Health England, the predecessor to the UK Health Security Agency.
Professor Susan Jebb, Chair of the FSA, said:
“I am delighted to welcome Hayley and Justin to the FSA Board and I am confident that we will all benefit from their experience and expertise. We are increasing the size of the Board in recognition of the new responsibilities the FSA carries following EU Exit and their appointment will enable us to continue being highly effective in protecting public health and delivering its mission of ‘food you can trust’. ”
These appointments will involve a time commitment of 20 days per year, and remuneration for the roles will be at a rate of £8,000 per year. All appointments have been made on merit and in accordance with the Cabinet Office Code of Governance for Public Appointments.
ADDITIONAL NOTES:
The regulation of public appointments against the requirements of this Code is carried out by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. The appointments are made on merit and political activity played no part in the decision process. However, in accordance with the Code, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if any declared) to be made public. Hayley Campbell-Gibbons and Justin Varney have not declared any political activity.
The announcement will be placed on GOV.UK: at Appointments made April 2022 to March 2023.
