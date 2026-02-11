New apprenticeship courses in construction to be introduced in Wales

Aspiring apprentices across Wales will soon be able to benefit from new construction apprenticeships, helping fill skills gaps identified by the industry.

Following engagement with apprenticeship providers, industry and learners, Level 2 apprenticeship pathways in bricklaying, site carpentry, scaffolding and building maintenance will be available later this year. The apprenticeship courses are being introduced by tertiary education funder and regulator, Medr following funding from Welsh Government.

Since 2022, the construction framework for apprentices has begun at Level 3. The new Level 2 courses have been created in collaboration with Qualifications Wales and will provide wider choice for learners, whilst helping meet the sector’s skills demands.

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant, visited Excel Home Design in Pontyclun, to meet with apprentices currently learning their trade in the construction industry.

The visit was hosted by the Federation of Master Builders, and follows the news earlier this week that the Welsh Government has achieved its target of delivering 100,000 apprenticeships over the last four years.

The Minister said:

Construction is a critical sector for the Welsh economy, with a long and successful past in harnessing the power of apprenticeships for the benefit of employers, learners and the wider socio-economic landscape. We are committed to strengthening its workforce and skills pipeline to meet construction, housing and retrofit ambitions. There is clear demand for Level 2 construction apprenticeship opportunities to be made available in Wales, and the new pathways announced are proof our commitment to apprenticeships is unwavering. The sector can be confident that Wales is building a modern, flexible and future focused apprenticeship system. Small builders like Excel Home Design train the majority of construction apprentices in Wales. We value that contribution immensely, and I was delighted to accept an invitation from the Federation of Master Builders to visit them and see first hand the positive impact of apprenticeships across Wales.

James Owen, Medr CEO, added:

We are pleased that these new apprenticeship pathways will be available to meet the needs of employers and learners for an accessible route to sustainable careers in the construction industry. Responsive apprenticeship frameworks are key to our ambitions to create a flexible and joined-up tertiary system where everyone can acquire the skills and knowledge they need for a changing economy and society.

Philip Blaker, Qualifications Wales Chief Executive, added:

Qualifications Wales has worked in partnership with Welsh Government and Medr to identify how the qualification system in this sector can support the new apprenticeship frameworks. The range of qualifications will be amended, and we will work with City & Guilds to introduce new qualifications to support future apprentices in bricklaying, site carpentry and scaffolding.

Ifan Glyn, FMB Home Nations Director and Wales Director, said:

We welcome this announcement, as it reflects concerns raised by small builders across Wales. Small, local firms train the vast majority of Wales’s apprentices, so greater flexibility in apprenticeship pathways is a positive step towards addressing the growing skills shortages facing the sector. Diversifying entry routes into the construction workforce also supports our 2026 Senedd manifesto call, so it is pleasing to see the Welsh Government responding to the industry in this way.

Russell Everett, Managing Director of Excel Home Design, said: