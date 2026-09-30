Welsh Government
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New approach to give NHS Wales earlier support
New approach designed to strengthen accountability of NHS Wales as well as spotting risks earlier and getting support to health boards and trusts sooner.
- new approach designed to strengthen accountability of NHS Wales as well as spotting risks earlier and getting support to health boards and trusts sooner
- support will be proportionate, time-bound and based on clear evidence of progress
- Health Minister says the aim is to give people greater confidence that NHS services are supported to improve when challenges arise
Health boards and trusts across Wales will be held to account more clearly and given earlier, more consistent support to address challenges before they become serious problems, under a new approach launched yesterday.
The NHS Wales Accountability and Support Framework replaces the previous Oversight and Escalation Framework, bringing accountability, assurance and improvement support together for the first time.
The Welsh Government committed in its first 100-day plan to commission a review of the effectiveness of the NHS Wales Escalation and Intervention Framework.
Health and Care Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor says the new approach is designed to strengthen accountability and spot problems sooner so NHS organisations get the help they need before issues become deeply embedded.
The new approach sets clearer expectations for NHS health boards and trusts and gives Welsh Government a more consistent way of assessing whether they are meeting what is expected of them.
The 5 level system for identifying and responding to concerns, ranging from routine oversight at Level 1 to intensive intervention at Level 5, now reflects not only the severity of the concern but also how support will be triggered earlier to prevent escalation.
Under the new arrangements, organisational performance will be assessed across 5 key areas:
- leadership and organisational effectiveness
- performance
- quality
- workforce
- finance and planning
This gives a fuller picture of the challenges facing health boards and trusts, recognising that problems in one area are often linked to pressures elsewhere in the organisation.
Any support given will be clear, proportionate and time-limited, with organisations expected to show progress within an agreed timeframe.
Cabinet Minister for Health and Care, Mabon ap Gwynfor, said:
This new approach marks an important step forward for NHS Wales. Accountability and support go hand in hand. We will continue to hold organisations to account for delivering safe, high-quality services, but we will also make sure they have the right help in place when they need it.
It means concerns can be identified earlier, more consistent support offered to our health boards and trusts and help them address challenges before they become entrenched.
Ultimately, this is about giving the people of Wales greater confidence that when challenges arise in NHS services, those services are being given the right support to improve, so that everyone receives the high standard of care they deserve.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-approach-give-nhs-wales-earlier-support
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