New approach to international affairs
Global Affairs Framework launched.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will underline Scotland’s key interests in global issues when she visits the United States next week.
The visit follows the launch of Scotland’s Global Affairs Framework, which sets out the values, principles and priorities underpinning the Scottish Government’s work to become more active internationally.
Reflecting on the impacts of Brexit, COVID-19, the climate crisis and the invasion of Ukraine, the Framework outlines key areas of focus such as global citizenship, maintaining close relations with the EU, gender equality, and respect for human rights.
The First Minister will take part in a range of engagements focused on the interlinked issues of climate, energy security and the war in Ukraine, including a keynote speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington DC. She will also meet with key congressional groups and discuss ways to create a greener, fairer and more equitable economy with executives of companies operating across the Atlantic.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday said:
“The COVID-19 pandemic and the climate and biodiversity emergencies prove in the starkest possible way that we live in an interconnected world and it is more important than ever that Scotland plays its part. The crisis in Ukraine underlines how interconnected these challenges are, and all countries have a role to play in meeting them.
“We are determined that Scotland continues to be a good global citizen, making a constructive contribution to addressing global challenges such as climate change.
“Our international activity creates opportunities at home, broadens our horizons, attracts high-quality investment and ultimately benefits our people - no more evident than in Scotland’s longstanding relationship and strong trade ties with the USA, which this visit will build upon further.
“By being open and connected and making a positive contribution internationally, we give ourselves the greatest possible chance of building a successful country. In this way we can make a contribution to the world that is welcomed, valued and helps us all.”
