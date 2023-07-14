New arrangement expands work opportunities for Canadian and British youth

The governments of Canada and the United Kingdom are committed to providing Canadian and British youth with work opportunities that will empower them to achieve their full potential.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and the Rt Hon Robert Jenrick, UK Minister of State for Immigration announced the signing of a new Canada–United Kingdom (UK) Youth Mobility Arrangement. The agreement was signed by Minister Fraser and Her Excellency Susannah Goshko, British High Commissioner to Canada.

Under this arrangement, more Canadian and UK youth will benefit from reciprocal work opportunities in each other’s countries for a longer period of time through International Experience Canada (IEC) and the UK’s Youth Mobility Scheme.

The new arrangement builds on an existing youth mobility partnership that began in 2008 and includes a number of improvements:

The eligibility age will expand from 18–30 to 18–35.

Two new streams—International Co-op (Internship) and Young Professionals—will be added to complement the existing Working Holiday category for UK nationals visiting Canada.

The total duration that participants will be able to stay will increase from 2 to 3 years

International youth mobility helps young people explore new cultures, languages and societies, all while developing life skills and improving their job prospects for the future. Canada and the UK anticipate implementing the new arrangement in 2024.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship said:

The UK is one of the most popular countries for Canadian youth working and travelling abroad. Canada is equally a top destination for UK youth participating in IEC. This new arrangement makes it more accessible for more Canadian and British youth to work and travel in each other’s country, while enjoying the many benefits of international youth mobility. I encourage youth from both countries to embrace the opportunities this program offers and explore new cultures, learn new skills and gain international experience and perspectives.

The Rt Hon Robert Jenrick, Minister of State for Immigration said: