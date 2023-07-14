Home Office
|Printable version
New arrangement expands work opportunities for Canadian and British youth
The governments of Canada and the United Kingdom are committed to providing Canadian and British youth with work opportunities that will empower them to achieve their full potential.
Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and the Rt Hon Robert Jenrick, UK Minister of State for Immigration announced the signing of a new Canada–United Kingdom (UK) Youth Mobility Arrangement. The agreement was signed by Minister Fraser and Her Excellency Susannah Goshko, British High Commissioner to Canada.
Under this arrangement, more Canadian and UK youth will benefit from reciprocal work opportunities in each other’s countries for a longer period of time through International Experience Canada (IEC) and the UK’s Youth Mobility Scheme.
The new arrangement builds on an existing youth mobility partnership that began in 2008 and includes a number of improvements:
- The eligibility age will expand from 18–30 to 18–35.
- Two new streams—International Co-op (Internship) and Young Professionals—will be added to complement the existing Working Holiday category for UK nationals visiting Canada.
- The total duration that participants will be able to stay will increase from 2 to 3 years
International youth mobility helps young people explore new cultures, languages and societies, all while developing life skills and improving their job prospects for the future. Canada and the UK anticipate implementing the new arrangement in 2024.
The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship said:
The UK is one of the most popular countries for Canadian youth working and travelling abroad. Canada is equally a top destination for UK youth participating in IEC.
This new arrangement makes it more accessible for more Canadian and British youth to work and travel in each other’s country, while enjoying the many benefits of international youth mobility. I encourage youth from both countries to embrace the opportunities this program offers and explore new cultures, learn new skills and gain international experience and perspectives.
The Rt Hon Robert Jenrick, Minister of State for Immigration said:
As close Commonwealth partners, the ties between the UK and Canada are historic and deep. We are proud to welcome so many Canadians to the UK under the Youth Mobility Scheme, while thousands of Brits have similarly benefited from the opportunity overseas.
The expansion opens up opportunities for even more young people to make lasting connections, build their skills and use the experience to contribute both to their host country and once they return home.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-arrangement-expands-work-opportunities-for-canadian-and-british-youth
Latest News from
Home Office
People smugglers who brought in illegal migrants in car boots jailed14/07/2023 16:10:00
The men were sentenced to over six years in prison for smuggling seven Indian migrants into the UK.
Asylum seekers arrive at Wethersfield accommodation site13/07/2023 16:20:00
Asylum seekers have moved to the first large-scale asylum accommodation site in the UK as part of the government’s pledge to reduce the use of expensive hotels.
Digital transformation at the Home Office13/07/2023 12:10:00
Blog posted by: Rob Thompson, Chief Technology Officer, 12 July 2023 – Categories: Leadership, Transformation.
Government and industry meet to progress the fight against fraud12/07/2023 13:15:00
The Security Minister convened a meeting of the Joint Fraud Taskforce to discuss measures to tackle fraud including an online fraud charter.
National Security Bill becomes law12/07/2023 12:15:00
On 11 July, the National Security Bill became law after being passed by both Houses of Parliament and securing Royal Assent.
Overhaul of criminal justice system delivers significant improvement for rape victims11/07/2023 11:12:00
Government delivers on pledge to return number of cases reaching court to 2016 levels.
£2.5 million funding boost to support vulnerable EUSS applicants10/07/2023 11:10:00
An additional £2.5 million in grant funding will go to 17 organisations across the UK that support vulnerable people in applying to the EU Settlement Scheme.
UK finalises first law enforcement data adequacy decision07/07/2023 15:15:00
UK law enforcement authorities will be able to freely transfer personal data to their counterparts in Guernsey under legislation laid in Parliament today.