New arrangements reduce duplication for Sustainable Farming Scheme farmers

Farmers who are members of the Farm Assured Welsh Livestock (FAWL) scheme will not need to complete separate Animal Health Improvement Cycle (AHIC) ‘measure’ and ‘plan’ requirements for the 2026 Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS).

Welsh Government has reached an agreement with Welsh Lamb and Beef Producers (WLBP) on arrangements which will allow FAWL members to use their scheme membership to demonstrate that AHIC requirements have been met for 2026.

Farmers must still complete all other applicable Universal Action 12 (UA12) requirements, including the relevant animal welfare proficiency and scoring requirements and the Incoming Animal Biosecurity Assessment by the end of December.

When updating their SFS Universal Dashboard, FAWL members will be able to declare their FAWL membership. This will be accepted as confirmation that the relevant AHIC requirements have been met for the year.

The agreement also provides the basis for arrangements to integrate relevant UA12 animal health and welfare requirements into the FAWL Annual Livestock Health and Welfare Review from 2027. Further details will be provided as these arrangements are developed.

Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, yesterday said:

This agreement will reduce duplication for farmers while maintaining the high standards of animal health and welfare we expect under the Sustainable Farming Scheme. It also supports the valuable relationship between farmers and their vets, helping farmers to plan effectively for the health and welfare of their livestock, and their businesses.

Welsh Government is also working with other recognised farm assurance schemes, including Red Tractor and Pasture for Life, and expects to confirm further arrangements in the coming weeks.

Farmers who are not members of a recognised farm assurance scheme are unaffected by this announcement and should continue to follow the published UA12 guidance and complete the requirements outlined by the end of this December.

More information on the arrangements for farm assurance schemes and UA12 is available here: Universal Action 12: Animal health and welfare.