New artillery factory opens in Sheffield creating 200 skilled jobs
British exports and sovereign manufacturing were boosted yesterday with the opening of a new state-of-the-art artillery factory in Sheffield, creating 200 skilled British jobs.
- State-of-the-art artillery manufacturing facility opens in Sheffield.
- Defence Secretary visits new factory, which will create 200 skilled jobs and support more than 60 businesses in the supply chain.
- Export deals enable new facility to open, highlighting how defence is an engine for growth and supporting the Government’s Plan for Change.
The new factory, run by BAE Systems, was opened by the Defence Secretary John Healey, who visited the site yesterday. The facility positions Sheffield as the home of UK artillery howitzer production, showing how defence is an engine for growth and a foundation of the Government’s Plan for Change.
Successful export deals of more than £25 million made this factory possible, showcasing the British defence industry’s design and engineering prowess globally. It will create apprenticeship opportunities and support 60 businesses across the UK supply chain.
This comes the week after the Government’s Strategic Defence Review (SDR) which confirmed a major £6bn commitment to munitions production this parliament, including £1.5bn for an ‘always on’ pipeline for munitions and at least six new energetics and munitions factories, meaning that the UK can innovate and rapidly restock key ammunition.
Defence Secretary, John Healey MP said:
This new factory is a big boost for South Yorkshire and a significant step forward in strengthening our British defence industrial base. This is a vote of confidence in our world-leading defence sector and good, skilled British jobs, underpinned by this government’s Plan for Change.
I welcome BAE Systems’ long-term commitment to this new site, which demonstrates how defence can be an engine for growth, bringing investment and opportunities to communities across the UK, including right here in South Yorkshire.
The facility covers 94,000 sq ft, making it significantly larger than the pitch at Wembley stadium, and will manufacture the only combat-proven 155mm lightweight howitzer in the world, the British M777.
The investment comes as the UK continues its support for Ukraine, while developing sovereign British manufacturing. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Defence awarded BAE Systems a contract to deliver 150 British-designed artillery barrels to Ukraine, working with nearby Sheffield Forgemasters to fulfil the government’s commitment.
Fully operational later this year, the factory will initially focus on M777 lightweight howitzer manufacturing, with capacity to expand production lines. The site will evolve to develop and produce a range of world-class combat systems.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-artillery-factory-opens-in-sheffield-creating-200-skilled-jobs
