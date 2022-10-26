Attorney General's Office
|Printable version
New Attorney General appointed
The Prime Minister has appointed Victoria Prentis as the new Attorney General
The Prime Minister has appointed Victoria Prentis as Attorney General of England and Wales and Advocate General for Northern Ireland.
The Attorney General will oversee the work of the Law Officers Departments which include the Crown Prosecution Service and Serious Fraud Office, and the Government Legal Department and HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate.
The Attorney General also carries out a number of functions in the public interest, such as considering unduly lenient sentences, and taking action when there has been a contempt of court. These functions are carried out independently of their role as a Government minister.
Commenting on her appointment, Attorney General Victoria Prentis said:
I am honoured to be appointed as Attorney General for England and Wales and look forward to working with my officials and with the many excellent professionals across the Law Officers’ Departments. I am delighted to be returning to the law, having spent seventeen years as a government lawyer before being elected to Parliament.
I want to thank my predecessor Rt Hon Michael Ellis KC MP who twice served in the role and has left me with such a strong record to build upon.
One of my first priorities is to continue the government’s work in rebuilding confidence in our justice system, particularly with victims.
I am proud to be joining the Attorney General’s Office, a unique and historic government department that makes law and politics work together at the heart of the UK constitution.
Victoria Prentis’ biography:
Victoria Prentis was appointed Attorney General on 25 October 2022. Victoria was previously Minister of State at the Department for Work and Pensions from 7 September 2022 to 25 October 2022. Her responsibilities included the labour market and Universal Credit. Previous to that she served as Minister of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs from 16 September 2021 to 7 September 2022, covering fisheries, farming and food.
Before that, she was Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs from 14 February 2020 to 15 September 2021.
She was elected as the Conservative MP for Banbury in May 2015.
Political career
Victoria served on the Justice Select Committee from 2015 to 2019, the Joint Committee on Statutory Instruments from 2015 to 2017, and as a lay member on the Speaker’s Advisory Committee on Works of Art from 2019.
Victoria also served as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Attorney General from 2019 to 2020, to the Leader of the House of Commons from 2017 to 2019, and to Junior Ministers at the Department for Transport from 2016 to 2017.
Career outside politics
Victoria was called to the bar in 1995. For seventeen years Victoria was a lawyer for the Treasury Solicitors’ Department and headed up the government’s Justice and Security team. Her responsibilities included providing advice on military, prisons and national security matters and representing the government in court.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-attorney-general-appointed--4
Latest News from
Attorney General's Office
Barrow-in-Furness woman has sentence for child cruelty increased under Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme24/10/2022 10:20:00
The offender will now serve 8 years in prison for child cruelty offences.
Teenager has sentence increased after killing one man and seriously wounding another in a revenge attack20/10/2022 10:05:00
A teenager who took part in a revenge attack which resulted in the death of one man and serious wounding of another has received an increased sentence after the case was referred to the Court of Appeal.
Sex offender receives increased sentence after referral to the Court of Appeal13/10/2022 15:10:00
Haydn Carter has sentence increased after ULS referral
Rapper Alieu Koroma to spend longer in prison for drug offences12/10/2022 13:20:00
A well-known rapper who ran a county drugs line operation has received an increased prison sentence after his case was referred to the Court of Appeal.
Croydon man’s killers have sentences increased for murderous attack10/10/2022 13:20:00
The two men have each received an increased prison sentence for murder.
Domestic abuser receives increased sentence after referral to the Court of Appeal06/10/2022 16:20:00
The offender will now spend longer in prison for offences which included stabbing his partner in the stomach.
Cocaine supplier receives increased sentence after hearing at the Court of Appeal06/10/2022 14:50:00
The offender acted as a courier to drive 90kg of cocaine from Surrey to London
HM Law Officers sworn in30/09/2022 13:20:00
The Attorney General and Solicitor General were yesterday sworn in during a joint ceremony at the Royal Courts of Justice.