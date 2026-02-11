New auction delivers unprecedented clean, homegrown power

Record solar, onshore wind, and tidal projects – building on last month’s offshore wind success – deliver Britain’s biggest-ever clean energy auction.

Largest ever procurement of solar projects in the UK – 4.9 GW secured – providing a major boost for one of the cheapest and cleanest energy sources available

Taken together with offshore wind results, government secures 14.7 GW of clean, homegrown power enough to power equivalent of 16 million homes

New clean, homegrown power secured yesterday will reduce energy bills for families, deliver clean power by 2030 and give Britain energy sovereignty

Britain has taken another significant leap towards energy independence and lower bills as it announces record levels of new solar and onshore wind projects as part of its latest renewables auction.

This comes just weeks after the government delivered the single biggest procurement of offshore wind that Europe has seen, confounding the global challenges facing the industry and securing a major vote of confidence in the UK’s clean energy mission.

Yesterday’s outcome builds on that success with a record number of solar projects secured, the largest onshore wind project to be successful in England in a decade, and new tidal stream schemes. Combined with January’s offshore wind results, the government has now delivered a record 201 projects, generating 14.7 GW of new clean power – enough to supply the equivalent of 16 million homes.

This puts the UK on track for its 2030 clean power target, securing clean, homegrown energy at good value for billpayers - once again proving that clean power is the right choice for energy security and to meet rising electricity demand. New onshore wind has been agreed at a price of £72.24/MWh and new solar at £65.23/MWh, both under half the £147/MWh cost of building and operating new gas power stations.

Once built and generating, new clean, homegrown power secured yesterday will reduce bills for households and drive down wholesale prices, while protecting families and businesses from fossil fuel price shocks that have triggered half of all recessions since the 1970s.

These projects deliver major infrastructure for the country as Britain races to cut energy bills and meet future electricity demand – unlocking an additional £5 billion in private sector investment and supporting up to 10,000 jobs. Successful projects include:

Imerys Wind Farm in Cornwall – the largest onshore wind project to be successful in England in a decade, helping rebuild an industry that was stagnant under the de facto onshore wind ban

Sanquhar II Wind Farm in Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland – the fourth largest onshore wind farm in the UK - driving growth and private investment across the region

West Burton solar farm – a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project that is now the largest solar farm ever to win a government renewables contract, transforming the home of the last coal-fired power station into a powerhouse of clean, secure, homegrown energy that Britain controls

Britain is building clean, homegrown energy at every scale – these results follow the publication of the Local Power Plan by the government and Great British Energy. A fund of up to £1 billion will enable communities across the UK to own and control their own clean energy projects, building community wealth through the largest public investment in community energy in this country’s history.

It also follows wider action to cut energy bills, including taking an average £150 of costs off bills from April and delivering the biggest ever public investment in home energy upgrades through the Warm Homes Plan.