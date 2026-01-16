New Aviation Ambassadors announced to inspire future pilots, engineers and air traffic controllers

Our 10 new Aviation Ambassadors will help encourage more young people to see the UK aviation sector as a place where they can build rewarding, long-term futures.

10 industry professionals appointed to inspire young people into aviation careers in the industry, futureproofing the sector and upskilling young Brits

next cohort of volunteers will start this month, including a former Red Arrows Chief Engineer and Operations Director of East Midlands Airport, to shine a light on the wide range of aviation jobs and to encourage recruits from diverse backgrounds

supports government’s mission to deliver growth and opportunity, helping young people into skilled jobs and furthering the UK’s world-leading reputation in aviation

Thousands of young people across the UK will be inspired to pursue exciting and rewarding careers in aviation as the government yesterday (15 January 2026) confirmed the next cohort of Aviation Ambassadors.

The ambassadors are successful aviation professionals who promote jobs, skills and training in the sector by going into schools, hosting workshops, and using social media to reach primary, secondary and college students across England.

From ground handling and airfield safety to commercial flying, customer service, and aviation law, the Aviation Ambassador programme raises awareness of the breadth of career paths available to suit every skill set and every passion.

Aviation Minister, Keir Mather, yesterday said:

Aviation is full of exciting opportunities and fulfilling career paths and we’re determined to encourage more young people to see the sector as a place where they can thrive and build rewarding, long-term futures. Our Aviation Ambassadors are key to making that happen – sharing their own journeys, helping to break down barriers and showing the sky really is the limit. By broadening horizons, we’re helping to secure the future of UK aviation while delivering regional growth, jobs and skills.

A key part of the ambassadors’ role will be inspiring young people from disadvantaged backgrounds who may not have previously considered the opportunities or career paths the industry offers.

Among the new ambassadors are:

Former Red Arrows Chief Engineer, Ross Priday, from South Wales, who will inspire young people by sharing his wide range of experiences and bridging the gap between aviation and aerospace careers.

Lauren Turner, airport Operations Director. Lauren has risen through the ranks at East Midlands Airport from Security Officer to overseeing the entire airport operation in 13 years, becoming a self-led aviation success story who will champion apprenticeships and support pathways into aviation.

Miguel Cabrera Vivas, London-based aviation influencer and former Heathrow internal progression lead, also known as The Aviation Mentor. Miguel uses social media and in-person sessions to promote aviation as an accessible career choice.

Other new ambassadors include Marcus Sellars, who graduated from Newcastle University last year into a role delivering automation and digital transport integration across the airfield at Teesside International Airport, and David Gardner, a senior firefighter and medical lead for the airport’s first responder scheme at Luton Airport.

Ambassadors deliver a range of outreach activities, including giving talks in colleges, supporting industry events and promoting aviation careers through online platforms and traditional media. This engagement has reached thousands of people who may never have considered aviation as a career option, including those in underrepresented communities.

The initiative is part of the Generation Aviation programme, which sees government and industry working together to help build an aviation workforce fit for the future and to attract diverse, talented people.

The new ambassadors will start their roles on 28 January 2026.

Ross Priday, former Chief Engineer for the Red Arrows and new Aviation Ambassador, yesterday said:

Aviation gave me a career I could never have imagined, and I want others to see the incredible opportunities this industry offers. Whether someone is fascinated by engineering, drawn to the skies as a pilot, or interested in roles like air traffic control, ground operations or aviation law and insurance, there truly is something for everyone. What’s exciting is that there are so many ways in. School leavers, apprentices, graduates, and those looking for a change from other industries can all find their path into aviation. Through my Aviation Ambassador role, I want to show people not just that these exciting careers exist, but exactly how to access them.

Lauren Turner, Operations Director at East Midlands Airport and new Aviation Ambassador, yesterday said:

I’m proud and excited to be an aviation ambassador and to share my journey at East Midlands Airport. Aviation is an innovative, fast-moving industry with opportunities for people from all walks of life, and I hope that by sharing my personal career story, I can encourage young people across the region to see it as a career where they can thrive and grow.

Alice Goodwin, former Aviation Ambassador, yesterday said:

Congratulations to the new cohort of Aviation Ambassadors! This programme is a fantastic opportunity for industry professionals to inspire the next generation, showcase the diverse careers aviation offers, and champion the sector as role models. By engaging with schools, speaking at events, and sharing their passion, these ambassadors will play a vital role in closing the aviation skills gap and shaping the future of this exciting industry.

Karen Dee, Chief Executive of AirportsUK, yesterday said:

Airports and aviation offer a wealth of excellent career opportunities, and it is great to see the next set of sector ambassadors have been appointed to help inspire the next generation. Jobs in this sector will not only provide young people with fulfilling and highly skilled careers but will directly contribute to growing the UK economy and help keep our friends, families and businesses connected with the world. We wish the new ambassadors the best of luck with their new responsibilities and look forward to exploring how we can work with them to increase awareness of the chances offered by aviation.

Tim Alderslade, Chief Executive of Airlines UK, yesterday said:

Airlines UK welcomes the appointment of the new Aviation Ambassadors. Our world-class sector depends on a steady pipeline of skilled young people choosing careers in aviation, and this programme plays a practical role in highlighting the varied and exciting range of careers available. By connecting real aviation businesses with schools and colleges, the scheme supports growth, resilience, and the future competitiveness of our fantastic industry.

The new ambassadors are:

Emma Garnham – Training and Compliance Director for DHL, a ground handler, based in London

Abdullah Bin Sajid Butt – Customer Operations Coordinator at Jet2.com, based in Bradford

Ross Priday – CEO of a business delivering aviation safety risk advisory services to industry. Previously served as Chief Engineer for the Red Arrows, based in Wales

Sigourney Ansah – an aspiring commercial pilot, who has previously worked for British Airways and Virgin Atlantic at their head offices, based in London

Sam Higgins – student outreach manager for British Airways, based in London

Ken Eckersall – director of KenEck, a company which delivers aviation outreach to schools and colleges through portable flight simulators, FlightDeck PC, based in Wigan

David Gardner – aviation fire fighter and medical lead for Luton Airport’s first responder scheme, based in Luton

Lauren Turner – Operations Director at East Midlands Airport, based in the Midlands.

Miguel Cabrera Vivas – former Service Recovery Manager at Heathrow and founder of ‘The Aviation Mentor’ social media channels with 177,000 likes and 6,000 followers, based in London

Marcus Sellars – Aviation Automation and Digital Transport Integration Lead at Tees Valley Combined Authority, based in the Darlington

