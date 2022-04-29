New awards celebrate health and care innovation!

New national awards to celebrate innovation in health and care were yesterday launched by the AHSN Network and NHS Confederation.

The AHSN Network, of which the Innovation Agency is a part, has partnered with NHS Confederation, the representative body for the NHS in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, to bring together the Innovate Awards, which focus on celebrating excellence in innovation and transformation in the health and care system.

Dr Phil Jennings, Chief Executive of the Innovation Agency, yesterday said:

“The pandemic has shown not only how resilient the NHS can be but how resourceful staff can be in innovating to improve patient care. “It’s important that we sustain and cultivate that spirit of innovation which is why we are launching these awards – we want to recognise and honour the innovators who enrich our health and care system. The awards will showcase the innovative work that is going on every day and help us spread the innovations that can transform services.”

There are 10 award categories as well as the grand prix – the winner of winners award. The awards are open to anyone working in integrated care communities – local authorities, care providers and other NHS organisations and social services. They are an opportunity to tell the story of those who have collaborated and developed new initiatives against the backdrop of the pandemic.

The 10 award categories are:

Net Zero Innovation of the Year

The Diversity in Innovation Award

Excellence in Patient and Public Involvement in Transformation and Innovation

Innovation Spread Award

Best Workforce Innovation

Innovation Helping Address Health Inequalities

Outstanding Contribution to Population Health Through Innovation

Innovative Health System of the Year

Outstanding Collaboration with Industry

Enabling Safer Systems of Care Through Innovation

The final, 11th, award – Innovation Champion of the Year – will be selected from across the other category winners.

Entries are now open and should be made via the Innovate Awards website. The closing date for submissions will be midnight on 23 June 2022.

The final winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on 29 September 2022. More information on how to register to attend this event will be released soon.

Visit the Innovate Awards website.