New backing for small businesses to protect their intellectual property from security threats

Hundreds of UK tech start-ups and other innovative businesses can now apply for government support to protect their intellectual property from powerful competitors, including threats from other states and hostile actors, Technology Secretary Peter Kyle has announced today (Thursday 10 July).

Up to 500 small or medium-sized companies will potentially benefit from new Secure Innovation Security Reviews, which involve approved experts giving tailored advice to teams on risks they face, so they can build thriving businesses which create jobs and support the economy.

This could include advice on strengthening checks on prospective employees to reduce insider threats and ensure their suitability for handling sensitive information, and key cyber security measures to guard against common cyber-attacks.

A range of technology sectors operating throughout the UK will be able to apply, from artificial intelligence to life sciences, advanced materials like semiconductors to renewable energy systems and beyond – backing businesses at the forefront of boosting economic growth as part of our Plan for Change.

Support can help combat the efforts of certain states to steal technological, economic, or military insight, to enhance their own capabilities rather than engaging in fair international competition.

While threats of hostile actors recruiting an insider to exploit their physical access are not new, such threats are becoming more advanced, underlining the importance of integrating personnel, physical, and cyber security to protect start-ups.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said:

The UK economy is built on the courage, ambition and hard work of small businesses which ultimately benefits us all, creating new technologies and jobs that grow our economy under our Plan for Change. By supporting firms to protect their innovations, this government-backed scheme will help those who put the hours in to reap the rewards while keeping key companies and sectors safe from malicious larger competitors, including state actors.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis said:

Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy and they need security to thrive. With 98% of businesses reporting a lack of knowledge to identify security threats, it is crucial they are equipped with the tools necessary to protect themselves against increasingly volatile threats. This initiative, spearheaded by the National Protective Security Authority and the National Cyber Security Centre, supports businesses to build the skills and the confidence they need to grow.

To take part in the scheme, companies will need to apply through Innovate UK and contribute £500, with £2,500 covered by the government.

National Protective Security Authority (NPSA) figures show 39% of companies have only one protective security or cyber measure in place and 55% do not conduct pre-employment screening of new personnel. By helping businesses to integrate protective security into their wider business strategy, the work can also help to boost customer and investor confidence.

The reviews involve a professional conducting a site visit of the company to carry out a security health check, against a framework developed by the UK’s national technical authorities, NPSA – part of MI5 - and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) - part of Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).

They will then provide the company with a bespoke report with recommendations for improvement. The professional will conduct a follow up with the company after 6 months to gauge improvements made since the site visit.

It builds on a pilot scheme in 2023, where 98% fed back that they now have sufficient knowledge to identify the security threats to their business, with the same figure committing to further action strengthen their security.

NCSC CEO Richard Horne said:

Small and medium-sized businesses power the UK’s innovation engine - but where ideas thrive, threats are never far behind. States, state-backed competitors, and cyber criminals target cutting-edge ideas and valuable data, exploiting gaps in cyber and protective security defences to launch attacks that can cripple organisations and steal their most sensitive innovations. That’s why building resilience is no longer optional - it’s essential for business growth and survival. I encourage SMEs across the UK to take advantage of the NCSC and NPSA-backed Secure Innovation Security Reviews scheme.

Executive Director of Strategy and Performance at Innovate UK Robert Shaw said:

Innovate UK is proud to be a partner in delivering Security Reviews for spinouts and start-ups in such critical sectors. If these innovators can protect valuable intellectual property and their competitive edge and demonstrate their commitment to security to investors and customers, they will be better placed to realise their growth potential in the UK, and globally.

The funding call is now live

Eligible organisations must be small or medium sized enterprises which employ under 250 people.

Organisations must be working in one of the 17 sensitive areas of the economy set out in the National Security and Investment Act (2021), or one of the selected sectors in Invest 2035: the UK’s modern industrial strategy.

The scheme is delivered through and in partnership with Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency

