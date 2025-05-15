New bathing water season for Hampshire, Isle of Wight and Sussex

Environment Agency monitoring of the 56 designated bathing waters between Highcliffe and Hastings Pelham have started ahead of summer.

A beach, river or estuary location on England’s list of designated bathing waters means water quality is thoroughly tested. Water samples will be taken weekly or fortnightly at consistent points at these locations and sent to the lab for testing. Scientists will look for elevated levels of E. Coli and intestinal enterococci – bacteria found in sewage and bird and wildlife poo – and the results made available online at Swimfo to inform public choice of where to paddle.

These sample results will ultimately help dictate what classification a beach or river location will be given later in the year. Any classification from ‘Sufficient’ and above means the water quality is good enough to swim in. If it’s ‘Poor’ then swimming is not advisable.

Kate Donlon of the Environment Agency said:

Public confidence in the water quality at beaches and new river swimming spots has taken some knocks over the last few years. This is a shame as it’s a fact that 95% of the sites within Hampshire, Sussex and Isle of Wight hit acceptable standards for having a dip or a swim. Don’t be put off going into the water during this lovely weather at one of the sites on the designated bathing water list. Go to our Swimfo website, choose a location and inform your own mind if you fancy going into the water.

The chief cause for any drop in water quality between Highcliffe to Hastings Pelham is pollution entering beaches from surface water drains connecting to the sea, not sewage discharges. Rain water washes bacteria from sources like bird, dog and wildlife poo into the drains along with any other pollutants from the urban environment.

Improving sites at Bognor Regis Aldwick, Worthing Beach House and Southsea will be a marathon effort and only possible with dedicated partnership groups. Public support is also key. Eliminating routine nuisances like litter and dog poo from investigations and promoting awareness that only rain should go down the drain will free up investigative time. Meaning we are able to focus on other serious causes.

Throughout the season, 15 May until the end of September, the Environment Agency will be taking more than 7000 samples at 451 designated bathing waters across England.

Today also marks the re-opening of applications for new bathing waters which have been closed since October 2023. Since then, the government has announced significant reforms to the Bathing Water Regulations to better reflect public use of iconic swimming spots. Successful sites will be announced next year.

Background