Environment Agency
|Printable version
New bathing water season for Hampshire, Isle of Wight and Sussex
Environment Agency monitoring of the 56 designated bathing waters between Highcliffe and Hastings Pelham have started ahead of summer.
A beach, river or estuary location on England’s list of designated bathing waters means water quality is thoroughly tested. Water samples will be taken weekly or fortnightly at consistent points at these locations and sent to the lab for testing. Scientists will look for elevated levels of E. Coli and intestinal enterococci – bacteria found in sewage and bird and wildlife poo – and the results made available online at Swimfo to inform public choice of where to paddle.
These sample results will ultimately help dictate what classification a beach or river location will be given later in the year. Any classification from ‘Sufficient’ and above means the water quality is good enough to swim in. If it’s ‘Poor’ then swimming is not advisable.
Kate Donlon of the Environment Agency said:
Public confidence in the water quality at beaches and new river swimming spots has taken some knocks over the last few years. This is a shame as it’s a fact that 95% of the sites within Hampshire, Sussex and Isle of Wight hit acceptable standards for having a dip or a swim.
Don’t be put off going into the water during this lovely weather at one of the sites on the designated bathing water list. Go to our Swimfo website, choose a location and inform your own mind if you fancy going into the water.
The chief cause for any drop in water quality between Highcliffe to Hastings Pelham is pollution entering beaches from surface water drains connecting to the sea, not sewage discharges. Rain water washes bacteria from sources like bird, dog and wildlife poo into the drains along with any other pollutants from the urban environment.
Improving sites at Bognor Regis Aldwick, Worthing Beach House and Southsea will be a marathon effort and only possible with dedicated partnership groups. Public support is also key. Eliminating routine nuisances like litter and dog poo from investigations and promoting awareness that only rain should go down the drain will free up investigative time. Meaning we are able to focus on other serious causes.
Throughout the season, 15 May until the end of September, the Environment Agency will be taking more than 7000 samples at 451 designated bathing waters across England.
Today also marks the re-opening of applications for new bathing waters which have been closed since October 2023. Since then, the government has announced significant reforms to the Bathing Water Regulations to better reflect public use of iconic swimming spots. Successful sites will be announced next year.
Background
- Bathing waters are officially designated outdoor swimming sites. England has 451 designated bathing waters, which are monitored and classified by the Environment Agency.
- Applicants are encouraged to use the bathing water season to gather evidence for their applications. Prospective sites will be assessed for their suitability as a designated bathing water. Applications for the 2026 season will close on 31 October 2025.
- The Environment Agency has driven £2.5 billion of investment and facilitated partnerships to dramatically improve our bathing waters.
- Last year, nearly 92% of bathing waters in England met the minimum water quality standards. More information on 2024 bathing water classifications is available here.
- The UK Health Security Agency and Environment Agency also offer advice in their ‘swim healthy’ guidance, which is available to read before making any decision on swimming.
- Bathing waters are stretches of water throughout England which we monitor for two types of bacteria: E.coli and intestinal enterococci. We monitor for these two bacteria because they indicate that there are germs in the water which can make you ill.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-bathing-water-season-for-hampshire-isle-of-wight-and-sussex
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Environment Agency starts sampling Devon and Cornwall's beaches15/05/2025 11:25:00
Environment Agency sampling of Devon and Cornwall's 155 monitored beaches has started and will run through until the end of September.
Man given suspended jail term for illegal Lincolnshire waste site12/05/2025 15:25:00
The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted a Lincolnshire man for running an illegal waste site at Thorpe Farm, Skendleby, in East Lindsey.
Hertfordshire waste boss to pay £79,000 gained from illegal sites12/05/2025 13:25:00
Quarry director let waste mountains pile up way beyond legal amount. Enough waste at one site to nearly fill the Royal Albert Hall 3 times.
£7m beach management scheme reduces flood risk in Lincolnshire12/05/2025 11:10:00
Sand will be topped up on beaches between Saltfleet and Gibraltar Point to reduce the risk of flooding for Lincolnshire’s coastal communities.
EA steps up dry weather prep after driest spring start since 195608/05/2025 10:15:00
Driest start to spring in 69 years across England.
Consultation launched into incinerator permit draft decision07/05/2025 16:25:00
The Environment Agency has launched a consultation into its ‘minded to’ decision to issue a permit to a Teesside incinerator.
Warning issued against unauthorised building work in Bassetlaw30/04/2025 14:05:00
The Environment Agency has issued a warning against unauthorised building near rivers and flood defences in Bassetlaw, North Nottinghamshire.
Councils to seize and crush fly-tipping vehicles to clean up Britain30/04/2025 13:07:00
Waste criminals, fly-tippers and cowboy waste operators to have vehicles seized and crushed