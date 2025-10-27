New Beaulieu Park station pulls in ahead of schedule thanks to £141 million government investment

New station will unlock thousands of new houses and create over 2,000 jobs in the East of England.

brand-new Beaulieu Park rail station opens to passengers ahead of schedule, backed by £141 million government investment and marks first new station on the Great Eastern Mainline in more than 100 years

landmark development will support 2,500 new jobs, connect hundreds of thousands of people across the East and deliver thousands of new homes, supporting government’s pledge to build 1.5 million new homes over the next 5 years

new station to be operated by newest publicly-owned operator Greater Anglia, one of the UK’s best performing operators, helping deliver a railway that is more accountable, efficient and reliable for passengers

Hundreds of thousands of people across the east of England now have access to faster, more reliable services as Beaulieu Park Station opens to the public ahead of schedule (27 October 2025).

It is the first new station on the Great Eastern Mainline in more than 100 years and is set to generate a £250 million economic boost for the region.

Funded by £141 million from the government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, this milestone marks a significant step in its commitment to unify track and train under Great British Railways, ensuring that new infrastructure delivers maximum benefit for passengers and communities.

It offers passengers up to 4 trains per hour during peak times and 2 trains per hour during off-peak periods, as well as direct rail access to London Liverpool Street in just 40 minutes and Colchester in 25 minutes, cutting car journeys and reducing pollution for local communities.

The station will be operated by Greater Anglia, opening just 2 weeks after Greater Anglia became a publicly-owned operator, marking a major step towards a simpler, unified railway under Great British Railways.

Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, said:

With over £140 million of government investment, the opening of Beaulieu Park station marks a major milestone for economic growth in the East of England, unlocking thousands of new houses, creating over 2000 jobs and driving prosperity across the region. Under the trusted services of publicly-owned Greater Anglia, we’re delivering on our Plan for Change by building a simpler, more modern rail network that supports communities and powers the UK’s economy.

With half of all rail operators now publicly owned, the government is delivering a network that prioritises accountability, efficiency and reliability, putting passengers at its heart.

Greater Anglia, consistently rated among the UK’s best-performing operators, will continue to thrive under public ownership – engaging with local communities, sharing best practice and driving improvements across the network.

The new station is also a cornerstone of the Chelmsford Garden Community project, which will deliver 10,000 new homes alongside vital infrastructure such as shops, healthcare facilities and schools.

Backed by government investment, the station supports its pledge to build 1.5 million new homes over the next 5 years, helping to create thriving communities and better connectivity for generations to come.

Martin Beable, Managing Director, Greater Anglia, said:

Beaulieu Park station will benefit from a regular and reliable service, making rail travel simple and convenient for passengers. Services will be operated by our fleet of new, comfortable, air-conditioned class 720 trains, which also offer plug/USB points and free wifi and have helped us deliver annual punctuality of over 95% on the Great Eastern Main Line in Essex over the last 3 years. The new station will be staffed from the first train to the last train, 7 days a week. Staff will be on hand at all times to answer questions, help passengers buy tickets and support customers requiring assistance. Located right next to the Beaulieu housing development and the A12, we expect the new station to be a very attractive and popular option for travellers from that part of Essex.

This opening was the latest in a wider range of transport improvements in the area, with thousands of motorists set to benefit from faster, smoother and safer journeys following an upgrade to a key junction of the M25.

The government-funded scheme to improve Junction 28 between London and Essex saw the opening of a new section of road connecting the M25 to the A12 eastbound.

It will help ease congestion in Brentwood, Chelmsford and the surrounding areas, as well as reducing the chances of collisions, improving connectivity and helping to boost economic growth.

Councillor Louise McKinlay, Deputy Leader at Essex County Council, said:

Beaulieu Park station will both unlock economic development in the surrounding areas and transform travel in and around Chelmsford. As well as our own investment, at Essex County Council, we worked with partners to secure the additional funding needed to make the project a reality. In Essex, we are leading the way by making sure new developments are built in the right way, by providing the infrastructure that residents, visitors and businesses need. We are being bold and ambitious to future-proof the county and put investment where it’s most needed. It is fantastic to see Beaulieu Park station open and I thank everyone involved for their hard work in helping deliver it ahead of schedule.

