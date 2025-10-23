Department for Business & Trade
|Printable version
New bereavement and pregnancy protections to be shaped by businesses and workers
Consultations launched on key Make Work Pay measures including protections for pregnant women and new mothers at work, bereavement leave and trade union reforms
- Public invited to share views on reforms including dismissal protections for pregnant women and new mothers at work, and bereavement leave.
- Business and workers to shape trade union reforms, including employer duty to inform workers of their right to join a union.
- Reforms will help establish a modern-day workplace, central to the Government’s vision of growth and national renewal as part of the Plan for Change.
Businesses and workers are today [Thursday 23 October] being asked to share their views on how employment reforms, including bereavement leave and enhanced dismissal protections for pregnant women and new mothers, should work in practice.
Every parent should feel secure at work. Yet thousands of pregnant women and new mothers face significant risks to their job security – research has found up to 54,000 mothers a year may be dismissed, made redundant or treated so poorly at work they have felt they have to leave.
New legislation will make it unlawful to dismiss pregnant women, those on maternity leave, and mothers returning to work for at least six months, except in specific circumstances. Today’s consultation will seek views on how this should work in practice.
The Government’s plan to Make Work Pay will bring our employment rights’ legislation into the 21st century, extending the employment protections already given by the best British companies to millions more workers across the country.
Business Secretary, Peter Kyle said:
Many, many businesses already ensure their employees have security and dignity at work. That is particularly important in the precious early days of having children or, at the other end of the spectrum, if they experience tragedy and grief.
What we’re launching today are vital steps to ensure everyone gets that dignity at work and feels the benefits of economic growth, delivering on our Plan for Change.
We’re committed to working in full partnership with businesses and unions to get the detail right on these reforms, because strong employment rights and a growing economy go hand in hand.
Reforms will also be introduced to ensure workers have a right to time away from work to grieve – including those who experience pregnancy loss before 24 weeks. The loss of a loved one is a deeply personal experience that impacts everyone differently. In some cases, people may need to take time and space away from work to grieve; while in other cases, people may prefer to continue working as normal.
There will also be the chance for stakeholders to feed in views on a new duty for workers to be informed by their employers of their right to join a trade union, as well as on the new framework that allows trade unions to request access to a workplace.
Employment Rights Minister, Kate Dearden said:
No family should ever be denied the time and space to grieve – and no mother should face penalties at work for choosing to have children.
I know brilliant businesses and unions across the country will welcome the chance to give their views on these reforms – those who know that happy, well-paid and loyal staff are at the heart of building successful companies, driving growth that benefits all.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-bereavement-and-pregnancy-protections-to-be-shaped-by-businesses-and-workers
