New bill introduced in Parliament to clarify crypto’s legal status

Tech-savvy owners of Bitcoin and other digital assets will benefit from greater legal protection thanks to an important clarification to the law.

Bitcoin and other digital assets can be considered personal property under new draft law introduced in Parliament yesterday (11 September 2024)

Owners to benefit from increased legal protection

Changes will keep English and Welsh law at the forefront of the global tech industry

The Property (Digital Assets etc) Bill, introduced in Parliament yesterday, will mean that for the first time in British history, digital holdings including cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens such as digital art, and carbon credits can be considered as personal property under the law.

The Bill will also ensure Britain maintains its pole position in the emerging global crypto race by being one of the first countries to recognise these assets in law.

Previously, digital belongings were not definitively included in the scope of English and Welsh property law – leaving owners in a legal grey area if their assets were interfered with.

The new law will therefore also give legal protection to owners and companies against fraud and scams, while helping judges deal with complex cases where digital holdings are disputed or form part of settlements, for example in divorce cases.

Justice Minister Heidi Alexander said:

Our world-leading legal services form a vital part of our economy, helping to drive forward growth and keep Britain at the heart of the international legal industry. It is essential that the law keeps pace with evolving technologies and this legislation will mean that the sector can maintain its position as a global leader in cryptoassets and bring clarity to complex property cases.

Yesterday’s news also means the UK legal sector will be better equipped to respond to new technologies, attracting more business and investment to the legal services industry which is already worth £34 billion a year to the economy.

It is estimated that English law governs £250 billion of global mergers and acquisitions, and 40 per cent of global corporate arbitrations, so keeping the law up to date is vital to ensuring that the UK remains the law of choice internationally.

