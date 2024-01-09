Ofcom
|Printable version
New Board appointments for Channel 4
Ofcom yesterday announced the appointment of five new non-executive directors to the Board of Channel 4 Television Corporation.
Four appointees will each join the Board for a term of three years commencing today, with Alex Burford starting in June 2024.
Tom Adeyoola
Tom is a technology entrepreneur with 25 years’ experience in new media, disruptive technology and business strategy. Tom brings experience in the media and entertainment business through his roles at Filmbank Distributors and Inspired Gaming Group. He launched Metail, a 3D and fashion AI scaleup. Tom has also served on charity, non-profit, high-growth company, independent school and public advisory boards. He is currently co-founder of non-profit Extend Ventures which diversifies access to finance for underrepresented founders.
Alex Burford
Alex is a record label executive with 15 years’ experience and has been the Managing Director at Warner Records UK since 2022. Alex is the youngest Managing Director of any frontline major record label in the UK and was previously the General Manager of Black Butter – a joint venture with Sony Music. He has worked with some of the biggest artists in the world, including Dua Lipa, Liam Gallagher and PinkPantheress.
Sebastian James
Seb is the CEO of Boots and has a long career working on household brands and FTSE companies including Dixons Carphone, Silverscreen and Mothercare. Seb is also an experienced non-executive director and has served on the board of Direct Line Insurance Group since 2014, Modern Art Oxford and Save the Children and is currently a trustee of English Heritage.
Dame Annette King
Annettehas worked in the advertising industry for 30 years and is currently the Global Marketing Practice Lead at Accenture Song. Previously she was the CEO of Publicis Groupe UK, where she was responsible for the transformation and growth of multiple media, creative, PR, design, health and B2B businesses. Until 2017, Annette was CEO of Ogilvy UK having previously been CEO and Chair of OgilvyOne, joining the agency after eight years at Wunderman. She chairs the Advertising Association and is a member of the UK Investment Council, representing the creative industries. Between 2018 and 2021 she chaired the Creative Industries Trade & Investment Board (CITIB) and was also a Board Director at London First.
Debbie Wosskow OBE
Debbie is a leading UK entrepreneur with over 25 years in the digital economy. She previously founded and scaled to exit, Love Home Swap and AllBright. Debbie is an Investor and Co-Chair of The Better Menopause, and an advisor to McKinsey & Company and Omaze. She serves on the Boards of the Women’s Prize for Fiction, The Mayor of London’s Business Board and The Rose Review into Female Entrepreneurship.
The appointments were approved by the Rt Hon Lucy Frazer MP, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.
Ofcom is required under the Broadcasting Act 1990 to appoint non-executive members to the Channel 4 Board, subject to the approval of the Secretary of State.
Notes:
- The recruitment search was run by executive search agency Russell Reynolds.
- The recruitment panel was chaired by Lord Grade of Yarmouth. The other panel members were Sir Ian Cheshire (Chair of Channel 4), Elizabeth Watkins and Baroness Usha Prashar.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2024/new-board-appointments-for-channel-4
Latest News from
Ofcom
Full-fibre broadband reaches more than half of Scottish premises21/12/2023 10:25:00
A record 1.4 million homes – over half of all residential premises – now have access to full-fibre broadband in Scotland, according to Ofcom’s latest Connected Nations report published recently.
That’s a wrap: TV’s most complained about programmes of 2023 revealed20/12/2023 16:10:00
During 2023, audience complaints about standards on TV continued to make the headlines with news coverage of the Israel Gaza conflict, the Coronation of King Charles and celebrity on-screen spats featuring in our top 10.
Full-fibre broadband reaches more than 17 million UK homes20/12/2023 10:25:00
A record 17 million UK homes have access to full-fibre broadband, with 4.6 million now taking it up, according to Ofcom’s latest Connected Nations report published yesterday.
Review of local media in the UK19/12/2023 13:20:00
Ofcom yesterday set out details on the range of evidence it will gather to inform its review of local media in the UK.
Half of UK broadcasters’ employees now based outside of London18/12/2023 13:25:00
Around half of TV and radio broadcasters' employees are now based outside of London, but more needs to be done to increase diversity in senior roles, according to Ofcom’s latest study on the make-up of the industry.
Consultation: Ofcom publishes its proposed Plan of Work for 2024/2518/12/2023 09:20:00
Ofcom has published our proposed Plan of Work for 2024/25, outlining our areas of work for the next financial year.
How are TikTok, Snap and Twitch protecting children from harmful videos?15/12/2023 11:05:00
A new report from Ofcom takes stock of how popular video-sharing platforms are protecting children from accessing potentially harmful videos.
Top trends from our latest telecoms pricing research13/12/2023 10:15:00
Ofcom yesterday published thier latest research looking at pricing trends for communications services over the past year.