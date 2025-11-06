New British Ambassador presents his credentials to the President of Ukraine

Neil Crompton presented his credentials to Ukrainian President as His Majesty’s new Ambassador to Ukraine.

The new British Ambassador to Ukraine, Neil Crompton CBE yesterday presented his Letters of Credence to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He reiterated the UK’s steadfast support and commitment to developing the UK-Ukraine 100-Year Partnership.

At a ceremony in historic St Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, Neil Crompton yesterday said:

I’m honoured to lead the UK’s Embassy as we support Ukraine in its fight for freedom and democracy. The courage and resolve of the Ukrainian armed forces and people are a constant inspiration. It is a privilege to be here in Ukraine standing alongside them. Ukraine is defending the international principles underpinning the UK’s security, as well as its own. Our relationship has never been closer or more important. The bonds between the UK and Ukraine are unshakeable, and I look forward to living and working in Ukraine – and deepening our 100 Year Partnership.

