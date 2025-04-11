New British Army robotic mine plough aims to better shield soldiers from danger

British soldiers are to be better shielded from danger as a new high-tech, remote-controlled mine plough system is put through its paces.

New remote-controlled mine plough device for safer minefield clearing.

The system can be adapted to all suitable military vehicles.

Trials will inform future British Army mine clearing capabilities.

By cutting through minefields, the device clears explosives and pushes them aside, opening a safe path for troops to move faster and more securely towards critical enemy positions or key objectives, outpacing current methods in speed and safety.

The device, called WEEVIL, was developed collaboratively by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and Pearson Engineering Ltd – a British company based in the north-east - using the latest tech. WEEVIL can clear minefields quicker and safer than present capabilities, reducing risk to soldiers on the front line. Current mine-clearing methods include the TROJAN Armoured Vehicle, which requires a three-person crew to operate directly within hazardous areas.

How to watch this YouTube video

There's a YouTube video on this page. You can't access it because of your cookie settings.

You can change your cookie settings or watch the video on YouTube instead:

Mine Plough: Driving Operational Advantage

The system prototype currently uses the Warrior Infantry Fighting Vehicle, fitted with a full-width mine plough, advanced remote-control system, and vehicle-mounted cameras. This allows it to be operated by a single person from several miles away from danger and is expected to be able to adapt to work with any suitable vehicle platform.

The ground-breaking trials are set to continue with the British Army, who will push the robotic system to its limits, providing vital insight to inform future mine-clearing capabilities. The prevalence of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines in modern warfare to slow troop movements has been highlighted by the conflict in Ukraine.

In the Spring Statement, the Chancellor announced an additional £2.2 billion for defence in 2025/26. This comes on top of the announcement of the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War, as the government will hit 2.5% of GDP spend by April 2027 and has a commitment to hit 3% in the next Parliament.

Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard yesterday said:

It won’t be a moment too soon when we no longer have to send our people directly into harm’s way to clear minefields. This kit could tackle the deadly threat of mines in the most challenging environments, while being remotely operated by our soldiers several miles away. It demonstrates British innovation, by British organisations, to protect British troops.

Delivering on the Plan for Change by driving defence as an engine for economic growth, the government is also significantly increasing the proportion of MOD’s equipment procurement spend on novel technologies like dual-use tech, uncrewed and autonomous systems and AI-enabled capabilities, spending at least 10% from 2025-26.

Dstl Military Advisor Major Andrew Maggs, who pioneered WEEVIL, yesterday ​said:

WEEVIL is the perfect combination of tried and tested technology and modern advancements. By enhancing existing vehicles with new capabilities, we’re able to maximise their potential and give our troops a much-needed advantage, particularly in missions where time and safety are critical.

Dstl and Pearson Engineering have successfully tested this prototype in Newcastle on a surrogate minefield. The concept is now being passed for further development to the British Army who are seeking to optimise and modernise in-service capabilities as well as develop new solutions for future challenges.

Chief Executive Officer at Pearson Engineering Ian Bell yesterday ​said: