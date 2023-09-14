Department for Culture, Media and Sport
New British designers benefit from £2 million government funding
New British designers to benefit from £2 million government funding to showcase their work at London Fashion Week
- Support for the next generation of British designers confirmed on the eve of London Fashion Week
- Funding announced as part of Culture Secretary’s vision to maximise the potential of the Creative Industries
- Money to British Fashion Council (BFC) NEWGEN scheme provides showcasing opportunities and mentoring for designers - and has previously supported the big break of Alexander McQueen
- The BFC is celebrating 30 years of the NEWGEN programme this year
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has announced that the new generation of British fashion designers will receive government support to help them become the next high-end global fashion brands.
Speaking at the REBEL: 30 Years of London Fashion sponsored by Alexander McQueen event at the Design Museum yesterday, the Culture Secretary confirmed £2 million of funding for London Fashion Week is to be invested in the British Fashion Council’s NEWGEN scheme, helping emerging designers showcase during London Fashion Week.
Through the NEWGEN programme, the British Fashion Council offers designers showcasing opportunities and mentoring from industry experts so they can build and sustain their businesses. This year celebrates 30 years of NEWGEN, which has given some of fashion’s biggest names their big breaks, including Ahluwalia, Alexander McQueen, Grace Wales Bonner, JW Anderson, Martine Rose, Roksanda, Saul Nash and Simone Rocha.
The £2 million - earmarked earlier this year in the Creative Industries Sector Vision - will be spread across five fashion weeks over two years.
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said:
Our fashion industry boasts unrivalled creativity, innovation and produces some of the world’s most influential designers. As part of our thriving creative industries we want to maximise the potential of British fashion so that it goes from strength to strength - and that’s why it’s a priority sector for economic growth and creating a pipeline of talent.
The NEWGEN scheme has kickstarted the careers of some of our best UK-based designers who are making waves in the fashion world, and I’m delighted this funding will help the next crop of British fashion talent build businesses that can thrive for years to come.
BFC chief executive Caroline Rush said:
It is fantastic that for the first time the British Fashion Council will receive a direct grant from DCMS, similar to film and music, to support the next generation of designer talent. NEWGEN is an essential R&D programme for the global industry and central to the BFC strategy to celebrate British fashion on the world stage.
Notes to editors
- London Fashion Week takes place in February, June and September showcasing over 250 designers to a global audience of influential media and retailers. It is a trade event which first took place in 1984 and currently ranks alongside New York, Paris, and Milan as one of the ‘Big Four’ fashion weeks.
- Funding NEWGEN activity at London Fashion Week will allow the British Fashion Council to continue to support young emerging talent, increase access to the industry and diversify the future talent pipeline. LFW provides opportunities for emerging designers to showcase through the BFC’s programmes and collaborations with fashion colleges and universities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-british-designers-benefit-from-2-million-government-funding
