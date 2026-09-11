New British-built trains to transform railways and reindustrialise Britain

£1 billion investment in 29 new British-built battery-electric trains will deliver faster, more reliable journeys across the North, supporting 6,000 UK jobs and boosting capacity.

faster and more frequent train journeys across the North as government supports a £1 billion investment in 29 new British-built trains on Great British Railways (GBR)

move backs British businesses and plans for reindustrialisation, supporting over 350 jobs at Alstom and almost 6,000 across UK supply chain

historic Derby site will build the UK’s first battery-electric trains for long-distance main line services, marking another step forward in the Prime Minister’s drive to transform Britain’s railways and put passengers first

Passengers across the North will benefit from faster, more reliable journeys thanks to an around £1 billion investment in new trains, as the government puts passengers back at the heart of the railway.

The new fleet of 29 battery-electric TransPennine Express trains, set to be built at Derby’s historic Litchurch Lane Works, is a clear example of what Great British Railways can deliver by bringing track and train together.

In a major boost for British industry, the deal will support more than 350 highly skilled jobs in Derby, alongside 40 apprentices and 40 students, while backing a further 6,000 jobs across the UK supply chain and generating around £360 million for the wider economy.

Passengers will benefit from faster services too, with journey times cut by up to 10 minutes between Manchester and Leeds and up to 14 minutes between Manchester and York. The new trains will help deliver Transpennine Route Upgrade’s ambition to boost capacity by 30% with thousands of additional seats a day across the Pennines by the early to mid-2030s.

The battery-electric Adessia Stream trains, the first of their kind on a UK main line route, will provide emission-free travel on non-electrified sections of the railway.

Passengers will enjoy quieter, smoother and more reliable journeys, as well as improved accessibility, more luggage space and onboard Wi-Fi. The trains are due to be built from 2028 and enter service from winter 2034.

Together, the investment shows how Great British Railways can deliver better services for people, support skilled jobs and strengthen Britain’s railway for the future.

Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, said:

I’ve lost count of the number of times someone has stopped me to tell me about the train that never came. And when that happens, it means missed shifts, missed appointments, and missed opportunities. Today that starts to change. These 29 new trains will bring faster, more reliable journeys to the North, and thousands of British jobs for the next generation. It’s exactly what Great British Railways is all about - taking back control of the basics and getting Britain believing again.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said:

This significant investment embodies how GBR will deliver better journeys for people while backing British business. Passengers will be able to wave goodbye to overcrowded, delayed diesel trains and step onboard faster electric trains which are fit for the future.

From Alstom’s factory floor in Derby to supply chains across the country, this deal will deliver growth, jobs, opportunity and better transport links for generations to come.

Chris Jackson, Managing Director at TransPennine Express, said:

This is a transformational £1 billion investment in the future of rail travel across the North, delivering new trains for our customers as well as new infrastructure, new jobs and long-term economic benefits. Our customers will benefit from more seats and better accessibility, including level boarding. Britain has a proud railway heritage, and this project puts the UK at the forefront of the next generation of cleaner rail technology.

The Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) has already delivered over £1 billion of spend with local businesses and £2.6 billion in social value to northern communities. It currently has a workforce of 5,000 people and aims to provide 8,000 roles in its lifetime.

The new trains will operate services between key destinations across the north - Liverpool Lime Street and Scarborough, Manchester Airport and Saltburn, and Manchester Piccadilly and Hull.

The contract demonstrates the government’s commitment to back British business, investing directly into Alstom, the world’s largest rolling stock train manufacturing site outside of China, which has been successfully designing, engineering, building and building trains since 1876.

While the move supports hundreds of roles directly in Derby, further roles in manufacturing, engineering, digital systems and train technology will be available across Alstom’s wider British supply chain.

Rob Whyte, Managing Director UK at Alstom, said:

This agreement is a landmark moment for Britain’s railway, and we couldn’t be prouder that the country’s first main line battery-electric trains will be designed and built in Britain. The fleet will transform journeys across northern England while showcasing the very best of British engineering, innovation and advanced manufacturing. As momentum builds behind strengthening UK industry and regional prosperity, this project is a powerful example of what can be achieved by investing in British design, British manufacturing and British talent.

They will provide improved accessibility including step-free boarding and the elimination of gaps between the train and platform, making journeys easier for wheelchair users, people with pushchairs and those with luggage.

Each train will also include three dedicated wheelchair spaces, two accessible toilets, family-friendly areas and cycle and buggy storage.

The trains will be bought by Rock Rail and leased to TransPennine Express, in an agreement that will see the rolling stock company work with TransPennine Express to deliver cleaner, more efficient and sustainable transport.

Mark Swindell, Rock Rail founder said:

I would like to thank TransPennine Express, Alstom and the TRU programme for entrusting Rock Rail with funding and delivering this important project. At Rock we care about improving the passenger experience; we feel strongly this project will deliver a step-change in experience, journey times and environmental benefit.

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