New building to modernise London’s tribunals

HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) has purchased a central London building to develop a new, modern and flexible Tribunal Centre.

Located next to the Old Bailey and a stone’s throw from St Paul’s Cathedral, the property at 7 Newgate Street will house around 30 hearing rooms. An environmentally friendly and sustainable refurbishment is already underway and the tribunal will be completed with modern facilities.

Tribunals cover a wide range of areas affecting day-to-day life like employment, social security and child support. The flexibly designed space will accommodate these different case types, with a variety of room sizes and layouts, maximising the number that can be heard.

Justice Minister James Cartlidge said:

The new Tribunal Centre will be developed into a modern space in the heart of London, with tribunal users at the forefront of its design. We are investing significantly in court rooms and tribunal buildings across the country to meet the demands of our justice system.

The building’s fit-out is part of HMCTS’s £1.3 billion investment to transform courts and tribunals, ensuring they continue to deliver swift justice for years to come.

Rupert Morgan, HMCTS property director said:

I am delighted to confirm the purchase of 7 Newgate Street, securing tribunal hearing capability within the heart of London for years to come. Optimising energy use and carbon emissions, the building will deliver the modern and efficient facilities which our users expect.

The Central London Tribunal Centre is expected to open its doors by the end of 2023.

The development of 7 Newgate Street is being managed by LS Estates and is subject to “change of use” approval by the local authority.