New bus franchising test set to benefit rural communities in mid-Wales
Communities across mid-Wales are set to experience early benefits that groundbreaking bus reform will bring.
Led by Transport for Wales and mid-Wales councils’ a trial of the criteria designed for bus reform will take place and identify what a good bus network will look like. The trial will also bring opportunities for early improvements to services in rural communities in Ceredigion and Powys, through better reliability of buses. This will help inform further improvements as part of plans for full franchising in the longer term. Contracts for this work are expected to be awarded later this year.
This trial provides an opportunity to help the bus industry prepare for the changes that bus reform will bring as work continues to progress well in this area.
The new franchising model will replace the current de-regulated system by enabling public, private or third sector operators to bid for packages of local bus services. It will also lift the restrictions on existing publicly owned bus companies, putting them on an equal footing with other bus operators.
This will deliver a more customer-focused, integrated network of services where decisions on routes, timetables, and fares, will be made collaboratively by the Welsh Government, Transport for Wales and local councils.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said:
Delivering a bus bill, which fundamentally changes the way bus services are delivered in Wales, is a huge change for the bus industry.
Local knowledge and expertise are key to producing a bus network that works for communities. So, to help us get it right and prepare the industry for the changes bus reform is going to bring I am pleased to be working with the local authorities in mid-Wales to test our plans.
As well as helping to shape what the future of the bus industry in Wales will look like, communities across mid-Wales will also get an opportunity to benefit from some of the service improvements they can expect in the future.
We are on the cusp of something very exciting and I look forward to hearing what passengers think of the improved services.
