New bus franchising test set to benefit rural communities in mid-Wales

Communities across mid-Wales are set to experience early benefits that groundbreaking bus reform will bring.

Led by Transport for Wales and mid-Wales councils’ a trial of the criteria designed for bus reform will take place and identify what a good bus network will look like. The trial will also bring opportunities for early improvements to services in rural communities in Ceredigion and Powys, through better reliability of buses. This will help inform further improvements as part of plans for full franchising in the longer term. Contracts for this work are expected to be awarded later this year.

This trial provides an opportunity to help the bus industry prepare for the changes that bus reform will bring as work continues to progress well in this area.

The new franchising model will replace the current de-regulated system by enabling public, private or third sector operators to bid for packages of local bus services. It will also lift the restrictions on existing publicly owned bus companies, putting them on an equal footing with other bus operators.

This will deliver a more customer-focused, integrated network of services where decisions on routes, timetables, and fares, will be made collaboratively by the Welsh Government, Transport for Wales and local councils.

