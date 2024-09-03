New bus service connecting Golders Green and Stamford Hill now up and running

New bus route 310 service now operating between Golders Green and Stamford Hill.

Mayor of London pledged to introduce new bus route to support local residents, including London's Jewish community

Consultation open for feedback until August 2025

Transport for London's (TfL) new bus service, route 310, is now operating between Golders Green and Stamford Hill. The introduction of the service follows a commitment made by the Mayor of London earlier this year in response to a longstanding request from residents, particularly in the local Jewish community, for a service to connect the neighbourhoods.

This is the first time that the two areas have been connected by a direct bus service. The 310 provides a safe, accessible, sustainable and affordable form of public transport connecting residents in North London, with the new route playing an important role in enabling more people in the area to switch from car use to public transport, reducing congestion and improving air quality across the area and beyond.

TfL is running a public consultation to assess the response to the service over the next 12 months, to allow Londoners to provide feedback on how the service is running and to inform TfL's longer-term service plans. TfL will be working closely with local communities during this period to promote use of the route and to encourage communities to share their feedback.

Route 310 connects communities in Golders Green and Stamford Hill, serving people in the boroughs of Hackney, Barnet, Islington, Camden and Haringey, including stops at Highgate Village, Whittington Hospital and Finsbury Park. The trial of the bus route is part of TfL's wider vision to improve public transport in London, as outlined in the Bus Action Plan.

As well as the introduction of the 310 bus route, there will also be improvements to route 210, which runs parallel to the 310, between Brent Cross Shopping Centre and Finsbury Park from Saturday 21 September. Buses will operate every 12 minutes instead of every 15 minutes before 07:00 on weekdays and before 09:00 on Saturdays and Sundays. The first buses on Sunday mornings will also start earlier to provide a consistent start time to buses on all days of the week, meaning customers will benefit from buses operating up to 90 minutes earlier than they do currently.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, yesterday said:

"I'm delighted that the 310 bus route is now up and running, and serving the community. I pledged to Londoners when I was re-elected that I would introduce this route, and I'm pleased to be delivering on this promise. The brand-new bus route will connect Golders Green and Stamford Hill with a direct service for the first time, supporting many local residents, particularly in the Jewish community, and helping to build a safer, fairer and greener London for everyone."

Geoff Hobbs, TfL's Director of Public Transport Service Planning, yesterday said:

"We welcome all customers on board the new 310 bus and encourage people to use the service as much as possible and provide feedback during the consultation period. Feedback is hugely important to us and will enable us to create a bus service that benefits everyone using public transport services in the local area. We hope the new route will help to increase the use of buses and reduce car use by improving travel options for people living in the area."

Andrew Gilbert and Adrian Cohen, Co-Chairs of the London Jewish Forum and recently appointed Vice Presidents of the Board of Deputies, yesterday said:

"In a period where our community is encountering unprecedented antisemitism, any measure that bolsters the confidence of Jewish individuals in using public transport is immensely valued. "This is something we have been campaigning for over 15 years. Stamford Hill and Golders Green have always been centres of Jewish communal life in North London. A direct bus service connecting these hubs will provide substantial benefits to the community."

Rabbi Dovid Lichtig, Chief Executive, Interlink Foundation, yesterday said:

"We welcome the introduction of the new 310 bus route, which will significantly enhance connectivity between our communities in Golders Green and Stamford Hill. We extend our appreciation to the TfL Commissioner and the Mayor of London for making this possible. This service is not just about providing earlier and more frequent buses; it's about bringing people together, improving access to essential services, and supporting sustainable travel options. We encourage everyone to use this service and share their experiences to help ensure it meets the needs of all those it was intended to serve."

Cllr Alan Schneiderman, Barnet Council's Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, yesterday said:

"It's great to see this new bus route up and running in response to a campaign by the local communities for a service to connect these neighbourhoods. The 310 is an important new transport link, helping to reduce car use by providing a sustainable and affordable travel option for people travelling across north London, accessing key services and visiting local businesses."

