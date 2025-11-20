New Business Growth Service roadshow kicks off to support firms in the North East

Small Businesses across the UK will benefit from a new support service, bringing together central, devolved, and local support in one place for the first time.

UK roadshow kicks off in Newcastle to deliver Government’s new business support service to over 100 small businesses

From national and regional-specific schemes, support will help SMEs overcome challenges, unlock growth, and thrive in today’s competitive environment

Businesses that seek external help see 22% more productivity than those who don’t

The Business Growth Service makes it easier for SMEs to get the help they need, saving them time and money to spend growing their business.

Previously business support has been spread out, with no obvious or centralised point of access – this has now changed.

The Business Growth Service, launched in July as part of the flagship Small Business Plan, is designed to be a one stop shop for business advice and practical support - from funding and advisory services to tailored growth programmes.

For the first time, this service is being brought directly to SMEs across the UK through a brand-new government roadshow, kicking off today in Newcastle.

This support is key to the growth mission. Businesses who seek external advice see an average of 22 percent more productivity than those who don’t. And if all SMEs grow by just 1 percentage point per year, that could mean a whopping £320 billion for the UK economy by 2030.

Blair McDougall, Minister for Small Business and Economic Transformation, said:

Small businesses are the backbone of the economy, and the heart of our growth mission, which is why we are determined to see them thriving in every part of the UK. Through this new roadshow, kicking off today in Newcastle, we are levelling the playing field for support, finance and advice, so that all SMEs have access to the support they need to start up, grow, and succeed.

In total there will be over 100 SMEs at the event, as well as a range of national and local partners exhibiting their support offer, including the North East Combined Authority, Innovate UK, Sunderland University, and UK Export Finance.

Dr Henry Kippin, Chief Executive, North East Combined Authority, said:

The North East is home to some of the most innovative and resilient businesses in the country, from advanced manufacturing to cutting-edge digital firms. This roadshow is a fantastic opportunity to connect our SMEs with the support they need to grow and thrive. By bringing national and local partners together under one roof, we’re making it easier for businesses to access advice, funding, and expertise – and that’s vital for driving inclusive economic growth across our region.

The roadshow is not just important for the UK, but for the North East in particular, which is home to a dynamic business community, spanning industries as diverse as manufacturing to software engineering.