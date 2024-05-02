Welsh Government
|Printable version
New Cabinet Secretary casts a wide net on first visit with fishers
Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies recently met with local fishers at Swansea Maritime Quarter.
The Cabinet Secretary gained an insight into local fisheries in Swansea Bay and the South Wales Region as he met with Barry Thomas, Swansea and Director of South Wales & West Fishing Communities; Jim Evans, CEO, Welsh Fisherman’s Association (WFA); and Kevin Denman, Director of South Wales and West Communities, and the WFA.
It was a chance to discuss a range of topics including the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.
The newly appointed Cabinet Secretary, said:
As I begin this new role it’s very important to me to meet and listen to the experiences and ideas of those working in the industry.
This has been an excellent opportunity to see Welsh fishing activities and hear directly from those who work in the sector and get a better understanding of the issues - and to hear more about their ideas and opportunities for the sector.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-cabinet-secretary-casts-wide-net-first-visit-fishers
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New Chair of the Design Commission for Wales Ltd (DCfW Ltd) announced02/05/2024 11:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government & Planning, Julie James MS has appointed Ewan Jones as the new Chair of the Design Commission for Wales Ltd (DCfW Ltd).
Cadw's biggest conservation project taking shape at Caerphilly Castle02/05/2024 10:15:00
Culture Secretary, Lesley Griffiths has visited to Caerphilly Castle to see how a £10m investment at one of Wales’ finest historic sites is progressing.
Food and Drink Festivals and Events Fund announced01/05/2024 11:15:00
A fund to support food and drink festivals and events across Wales opens for applications on Wednesday 1 May.
Home-grown Welsh zombie horror shooter tops international gaming charts30/04/2024 14:05:00
Sker Ritual, a gothic horror game with a strong Welsh backstory, was one of the best-selling PC and console games in the world following its launch last week– reaching the top 3 on Steam, top 5 on Xbox and top 10 on PlayStation.
Health Secretary congratulates Welsh winners at UK awards30/04/2024 09:05:00
Healthcare professionals from across NHS Wales were awarded for their innovative work, collaboration, and leadership to improve healthcare in Wales and beyond, at the UK’s Advancing Healthcare Awards 2024.
£20 million farm infrastructure support confirmed29/04/2024 14:05:00
Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, has today confirmed two funding schemes to support investment in on farm infrastructure, which will help to build resilience to the potential impact of climate change.
Animators, assemble!26/04/2024 14:20:00
A dystopian animation series and an adult animated supernatural comedy are among fledgling projects given a financial boost this week as the Welsh animation industry hits Cardiff.
20mph: Transport Secretary outlines plan for targeted change24/04/2024 11:15:00
The Welsh Government will listen to the people of Wales and work with councils to deliver targeted change to the implementation of 20mph, Cabinet Secretary Ken Skates has said.