New Cabinet Secretary casts a wide net on first visit with fishers

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies recently met with local fishers at Swansea Maritime Quarter.

The Cabinet Secretary gained an insight into local fisheries in Swansea Bay and the South Wales Region as he met with Barry Thomas, Swansea and Director of South Wales & West Fishing Communities; Jim Evans, CEO, Welsh Fisherman’s Association (WFA); and Kevin Denman, Director of South Wales and West Communities, and the WFA.

It was a chance to discuss a range of topics including the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

The newly appointed Cabinet Secretary, said: