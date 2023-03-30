New Cabinet unveiled

FM: new team to deliver ‘radical, ambitious and progressive policy agenda’.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has unveiled his Cabinet team with five members aged under 40 and, for the first time ever, a majority of women.

In a Cabinet of ten that sees the Economy established as a portfolio in its own right:

Shona Robison, the new Deputy First Minister, will take on the Finance portfolio, including responsibility for the Scottish Budget

Michael Matheson becomes the Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care

Jenny Gilruth joins Cabinet for the first time as Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills

Màiri McAllan joins Cabinet for the first time as Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition

Neil Gray joins Cabinet for the first time as Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy

Mairi Gougeon remains Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands

Angus Robertson remains Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture

Shirley-Anne Somerville becomes Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice

Angela Constance returns to Cabinet as the new Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs

Parliament will be asked to approve the new Ministerial appointments on Thursday.

Commenting, Humza Yousaf yesterday said:

“The Cabinet team I have unveiled reflects the priorities that we will pursue as a government – including tackling child poverty, improving public services and building a fairer, greener economy. “Ahead of my appointment as First Minister, I have committed myself to a radical, ambitious and progressive policy agenda for Scotland – and I know that this team is the right one to deliver it. “I want to thank those Ministers departing government for their leadership over the last few years, through many storms not of our making – the economic damage caused by Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic, austerity and the cost of living crisis. Those Ministers – led so ably by Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney - leave a strong legacy for the new team to build on. “I have made clear my belief Scotland’s government should look as much as possible like the people we represent. As well as being the first ever First Minister from a minority ethnic background, I am pleased that a record number of women have agreed to serve, as well as a significant blend of younger and more experienced members. That said, every single appointment has been made on merit. “Every single person in this government is clear that it is for the people of Scotland to determine their constitutional future – no one else – and we will work to ensure that they are given that right. As we make the case for Scottish independence, we will continue to govern well and demonstrate to the people of Scotland the benefits of decisions about their lives being taken here in Scotland. “Subject to Parliament’s approval, the new Ministerial team is ready to get to work delivering for the people of Scotland.”

Background

Individuals who are newly appointed to Cabinet will be Cabinet Secretaries-designate until their appointment is formally agreed to by Parliament and approved by His Majesty King Charles III.

Junior ministerial appointments will be announced in due course.