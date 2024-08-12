Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
New Caldicot Joint Cadet Centre
The doors to a new £1.2 million Joint Cadet Centre (JCC) have opened in Caldicot as part of a national effort to modernise the reserve and cadet estate.
The new Joint Cadet Centre (JCC) project is the latest development in the Reserve Estate Optimisation Programme (REOP) in Wales, which aims to modernise existing cadet centres and create new, efficient facilities to benefit today’s reserve forces and cadets.
It was built on the site of the old Army Cadet Force building in Mill Lane, Caldicot, which was razed to the ground to make way for the bespoke building shared by both army and air cadets in the town.
During the build, the cadets from Caldicot Army Cadet Force moved just a short distance away to Jubilee Way, taken in by the air cadets of 2012 (Caldicot) Squadron.
Phil Young, RFCA for Wales Head of Estates, said:
This new JCC in Caldicot is part of the strategic planning to modernise the cadet estate and represents an investment of around £1.2 million.
Our aim is to ensure that we have the right buildings in the right places to meet the needs of cadets into the future, and we hope that this brand new facility will inspire future potential cadets from the surrounding area to sign up and become valued members of the cadet forces.
Staff Sergeant Instructor Kerris Drew of Caldicot ACF, said:
This new state-of-art building is great – it’s so much bigger than the old one with better facilities. It has more classrooms which allow us to carry out more efficient and targeted training with the cadets. It has a spacious store room, offices and even air conditioning. Outside there is a parade area for drill practice, and a garden area with wildlife boxes.
Cadet Company Sergeant Major Deiniol Hughes, a cadet based in Caldicot for the past 6 years, said:
It’s fantastic – we can now say we meet in the building near to the school instead of the ‘shack’ next to the school!
The cadets are really proud to be able to parade in this new building – it looks so much more professional which I’m sure will encourage more young people to join the cadets, and parents to send their children here.
It also provides more opportunities for collaborative training with the air cadets with whom we share the building.
Rothery Harries, Civilian Instructor with 2012 (Caldicot) Squadron, said:
The new building is more spacious and has a lovely modern servery, and the heating and ventilation throughout is better. It has a larger parade hall compared to our old building.
The cadets moved into the newly-completed Caldicot JCC in July.
RFCA for Wales worked in partnership with Avison Young and BECT Building Contractors Ltd to deliver this modern, single-storey, modular building.
The new centre will enhance the cadet experience for young people in the community and for future generations of cadets and volunteers.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-caldicot-joint-cadet-centre
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Work to save rare British moth from extinction in England12/08/2024 10:20:00
The rare dark bordered beauty moth exists at one last known site in England – a military training area near York.
UK shows commitment to Indo-Pacific following major exercises09/08/2024 16:15:00
The UK has demonstrated it's commitment to the Indo-Pacific as a series of major multinational military exercises conclude
AUKUS trilateral statement: 8 August 202409/08/2024 13:15:00
Trilateral statement on the signing of an agreement for co-operation on naval nuclear propulsion.
RAF to police NATO skies in Iceland following mission in Romania09/08/2024 11:15:00
This is the first time British F-35Bs will have taken part in any NATO air policing missions.
AUKUS trilateral statement: 8 August 202408/08/2024 16:20:00
Trilateral statement on the signing of an agreement for co-operation on naval nuclear propulsion.
Plans announced to redevelop Cawdor Barracks for landmark radar initiative08/08/2024 13:15:00
Plans to redevelop Cawdor Barracks in Pembrokeshire, Wales to host a landmark radar initiative have been announced by the Ministry of Defence.
Norway to join UK Navy deployment to Indo-Pacific next year07/08/2024 13:15:00
Key NATO partner joins UK Carrier Strike Group global deployment in 2025.
UK government and defence industry boost support for Ukraine07/08/2024 10:15:00
Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry Maria Eagle met with Ukrainian counterparts and UK defence industry leaders in Ukraine.