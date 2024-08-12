New Caldicot Joint Cadet Centre

The doors to a new £1.2 million Joint Cadet Centre (JCC) have opened in Caldicot as part of a national effort to modernise the reserve and cadet estate.

The new Joint Cadet Centre (JCC) project is the latest development in the Reserve Estate Optimisation Programme (REOP) in Wales, which aims to modernise existing cadet centres and create new, efficient facilities to benefit today’s reserve forces and cadets.

It was built on the site of the old Army Cadet Force building in Mill Lane, Caldicot, which was razed to the ground to make way for the bespoke building shared by both army and air cadets in the town.

During the build, the cadets from Caldicot Army Cadet Force moved just a short distance away to Jubilee Way, taken in by the air cadets of 2012 (Caldicot) Squadron.

Phil Young, RFCA for Wales Head of Estates, said:

This new JCC in Caldicot is part of the strategic planning to modernise the cadet estate and represents an investment of around £1.2 million. Our aim is to ensure that we have the right buildings in the right places to meet the needs of cadets into the future, and we hope that this brand new facility will inspire future potential cadets from the surrounding area to sign up and become valued members of the cadet forces.

Staff Sergeant Instructor Kerris Drew of Caldicot ACF, said:

This new state-of-art building is great – it’s so much bigger than the old one with better facilities. It has more classrooms which allow us to carry out more efficient and targeted training with the cadets. It has a spacious store room, offices and even air conditioning. Outside there is a parade area for drill practice, and a garden area with wildlife boxes.

Cadet Company Sergeant Major Deiniol Hughes, a cadet based in Caldicot for the past 6 years, said:

It’s fantastic – we can now say we meet in the building near to the school instead of the ‘shack’ next to the school! The cadets are really proud to be able to parade in this new building – it looks so much more professional which I’m sure will encourage more young people to join the cadets, and parents to send their children here. It also provides more opportunities for collaborative training with the air cadets with whom we share the building.

Rothery Harries, Civilian Instructor with 2012 (Caldicot) Squadron, said:

The new building is more spacious and has a lovely modern servery, and the heating and ventilation throughout is better. It has a larger parade hall compared to our old building.

The cadets moved into the newly-completed Caldicot JCC in July.

RFCA for Wales worked in partnership with Avison Young and BECT Building Contractors Ltd to deliver this modern, single-storey, modular building.

The new centre will enhance the cadet experience for young people in the community and for future generations of cadets and volunteers.