New cameras and sensors to help protect fish stocks & marine life in English waters

Large industrial-scale fishing vessels will be legally required to carry Remote Electronic Monitoring equipment, including cameras, sensors and GPS

Fish stocks and marine wildlife in English waters will benefit from greater protection, as new monitoring technology becomes a legal requirement for large pelagic fishing vessels from November 2028, subject to parliamentary timings.

Remote Electronic Monitoring (REM) uses on-board cameras, sensors and GPS to give an ongoing picture of fishing activity at sea. This includes where vessels are fishing, what they’re catching, and whether marine mammals, seabirds or sharks are being accidentally caught.

A pelagic trawler is a large fishing boat designed to catch shoaling fish, like mackerel or herring from open water, using nets and on-board storage to handle large catches. Many of these boats already have REM systems installed, reflecting a wider shift across the industry towards greater transparency.

This new requirement will bring the rest of the large pelagic trawl fleet in line, ensuring a level playing field for vessels doing the right thing.

Fisheries Minister Stephen Morgan yesterday said:

This is a major step forward for protecting our seas, and the fact that most of the fleet is already on board speaks volumes. For the first time, we will be able to fully monitor fishing activity at sea, ensuring a level playing field for everyone in the industry and helping scientists get the evidence they need to support our fish stocks and marine wildlife.

Evidence from REM will help scientists build a more accurate picture of fish stocks, as well as making it easier for regulators to spot and act proportionately on fishing practices that are harmful, or do not follow the rules. It will also support smarter decisions on how our fisheries are managed, meaning better protection for marine life and a more sustainable future for UK fishing.

The new requirement follows a successful trial, in which Defra worked with a volunteer pelagic trawl vessel to test how REM works in practice. The lessons learned from that project have shaped this policy.