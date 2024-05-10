New campaign aims to get more women active outdoors

Our This Girl Can team have launched a new campaign, Let’s Get Out There, which seeks to inspire more women to enjoy the many benefits of being active outdoors.

Research by CPRE, the countryside charity, shows that women, in particular those from culturally diverse backgrounds, face greater barriers to accessing and enjoying outdoor spaces – whether it’s a lack of access or awareness, or not knowing what to expect.

But the many physical and mental health benefits to be gained from spending time in green and blue spaces – from urban parks and canals, to coastal paths and forests – are well documented.

So, with the support of Forestry England, Canal & River Trust and Ordnance Survey, we’ve developed new resources to help promote these benefits.

We're also grateful to have the guidance of the The Countryside Code, which is designed to help you enjoy the outdoors safely.

There are editable assets, photos and social copy for organisations to use and make them specific to your own audience, sport, physical activity or local area.

And we’ll also be releasing a toolkit for those who provide and promote experiences for women in natural spaces, featuring guidance on how to create activities and communicate effectively with women from culturally diverse backgrounds.

"This Girl Can is all about celebrating women being active in a way that's right for them, and there are so many great ways to get active outdoors," said Kate Peers, our strategic lead for campaigns.

"However, it’s important to recognise that for some women getting active outdoors may be more difficult, which is why we want to highlight some of the wonderful organisations who are doing such brilliant work in this space to tackle these barriers, creating opportunities to get out there and enjoy the benefits."

For members of the public visiting the new campaign pages, there’s plenty of information that aims to show that natural environments and outdoor spaces are for all women, regardless of age, background, or fitness level.

Whether it’s going for a stroll along a nearby canal, enjoying a walk in your local forest or simply exploring your nearest park, there are lots of opportunities to get active outdoors that are free and accessible.

It’s easier than you might think and you can do it from your doorstep – it’s low-cost and you don’t need lots of gear to get started.