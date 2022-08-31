Crown Commercial Service
New carbon monoxide legislation
From 1 October 2022, landlords will be required to provide a smoke alarm on every storey of their properties where there is a room used wholly or partly as living accommodation.
The government announced new legislation coming into force on 1 October 2022.
- both social and private landlords will be required to provide carbon monoxide alarms in any room of their properties used wholly or partly as living accommodation where a fixed combustion appliance is present (excluding gas cookers)
- there will be a new obligation on all landlords to repair or replace any alarm which is found to be faulty during the period of a tenancy
- landlords will be required to repair or replace alarms as soon as reasonably practicable
- any landlord found to be in breach of these regulations could be fined up to £5,000 for each breach
How we can help
Our Building Materials and Equipment framework (RM6157) contains 6 of the UK’s leading electrical distributors including City Electrical Factors, Edmundson Electrical, Huws Gray, Rexel, RS Components and Yesss Electrical
Our framework uses a priced core list, meaning we already have monoxide and smoke alarms priced with those prices held until July 2023.
The framework allows for direct award on the most commercially advantageous solution or depending on your requirement you may choose to run a further competition, which we can assist with either through an Expression of Interest (EOI) or a Request for Quotation (RFQ) on your behalf.
A further competition for larger quantities is always recommended as you will find discounts based on region and volumes that are generally not contained within pricing lists for single items.
Find out more
You can find a full list of all the commercial agreements we offer, alongside details of how we can help you build policy considerations into your procurement, in our interactive digital brochure.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/new-carbon-monoxide-legislation
