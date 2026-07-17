Welsh Government
|Printable version
New Cardiff depot facility speeds up train repairs and servicing
A new £12 million bogie drop has been installed at Canton rail depot in Cardiff to help maintain and service Transport for Wales’s fleet of new trains.
- Passengers across south Wales will benefit from more reliable services following a £12 million investment at Cardiff's Canton rail depot
- A new bogie drop allows engineers to service and repair trains faster, on-site, reducing time trains are out of service
- The facility will maintain and service Transport for Wales’s fleet of new trains.
The new facility, funded by the Welsh Government through Transport for Wales, allows engineers to remove, repair and replace the wheel and underframe equipment beneath train carriages more safely and efficiently than before.
Trains that previously had to be sent elsewhere on the network for specialist maintenance can now be serviced on site, meaning they return to service faster.
The announcement was made by Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper during a visit to the site. He said:
This investment at Canton is part of our commitment to building a modern, resilient transport network — one that performs well for the passengers who depend on it every day.
By maintaining more of our fleet locally and efficiently, we can get trains back into service faster and continue to improve reliability and punctuality for passengers across the region.
Canton depot maintains trains serving communities across south Wales. The facility will be particularly important during autumn, when leaves on the line and adverse weather increase the demand for swift maintenance turnarounds.
This investment reflects the Welsh Government's policy choice to prioritise in-house, Welsh-based rail maintenance capacity, reducing reliance on facilities outside Wales and building long-term resilience into the network.
Dan Tipper Chief Infrastructure officer at Transport for Wales said:
We are delighted to see the new bogie drop facility officially in service at our Canton depot. This £12 million investment is a fantastic milestone in our journey to transform rail services across Wales and the Borders.
By bringing this specialist maintenance capability in-house, we can significantly speed up repair times, improve daily reliability, and ensure we keep more trains running for our customers and the communities we serve.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-cardiff-depot-facility-speeds-train-repairs-and-servicing
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£10 weekly child payment moves a step closer17/07/2026 12:15:00
The Welsh Government has moved a step closer to delivering Cynnal, its £10 weekly child payment, as the expert group responsible for shaping the scheme met for the first time yesterday.
‘Women’s voices should be heard and pain should never be ignored’, vows Wales’s first Women’s Health Minister16/07/2026 15:05:00
Women’s voices should be heard and their pain should not simply be endured, Wales’s first Women’s Health Minister has vowed.
Welsh Revenue Authority collects almost £400 million in tax revenue for Wales16/07/2026 14:05:00
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA), Wales' tax authority, yesterday (15 July 2026) announced that it collected nearly £400 million in tax revenue for Wales in the last financial year.
Wales must tackle the causes of ill health, not just the consequences16/07/2026 10:20:00
Wales’ first ever minister with dedicated responsibility for preventative health set out her priorities to the Senedd yesterday
Deputy Minister sets out priorities for skills and tertiary education in Wales16/07/2026 09:20:00
The Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell, has set out his plans to build a coherent, accessible, and excellent lifelong learning system.
Caerphilly Castle: one year of wall-to-wall achievements15/07/2026 16:25:00
One year after the reopening of Caerphilly Castle’s Great Hall, Wales' largest castle is celebrating a major increase in visitor numbers, conservation milestones and cut-price tickets to ensure access for all.
Landmark 10 year strategy to transform cancer care in Wales15/07/2026 14:25:00
The Welsh Government is taking decisive action on cancer by developing a 10-year National Cancer Strategy to transform the way the health service prevents, diagnoses, and treats the disease.
New Welsh Government announces its first phase of legislation14/07/2026 11:05:00
The First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth will set out the first phase of the Welsh Government’s new legislative programme in a statement to the Senedd this afternoon.